Sports News Roundup: Cricket- South Africa reduce England to 116-6 before rain ends first day; Tennis-Venus Williams, Thiem handed U.S. Open wildcards and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket- South Africa reduce England to 116-6 before rain ends first day

Anrich Nortje took three wickets as South Africa's seamers tore through England's top order to leave the home side teetering on 116 for six before rain brought a premature close to day one of the first test at Lord's on Wednesday. England looked as though they would be bowled out for a low total before the weather intervened just six overs after the lunch interval and no more play was possible.

Tennis-Venus Williams, Thiem handed U.S. Open wildcards

Former U.S. Open champions Venus Williams and Dominic Thiem were handed wildcard entries into this year's final Grand Slam tournament, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said on Wednesday. Other Americans, along with Williams, getting Flushing Meadows wildcards were former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, CoCo Vandeweghe, Elizabeth Mandlik, Peyton Stearns and 17-year-old Eleana Yu.

Soccer-Billionaire Ratcliffe interested in buying Manchester United - source

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe is interested in buying Manchester United, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters after Elon Musk said his plan to buy the Premier League club was all part of "a long-running joke". Musk, the world's richest person, said on Tuesday night on Twitter that he wanted to buy England's most successful club before clarifying that it was a joke and that he had no interest in purchasing any sports teams.

Soccer-Putellas up for UEFA Player of the Year award along with Mead and Oberdorf

Barcelona's Alexia Putellas is in the running for UEFA women's player of the year award despite not playing in the European Championship for Spain due to an injury, while Beth Mead and Lena Oberdorf complete the shortlist announced on Wednesday. Arsenal forward Mead won the European Championship with hosts England last month and was named the player of the tournament, while Germany's VfL Wolfsburg midfielder Oberdorf was named the young player of the tournament.

NBA-James agrees two-year, $97 million extension with Lakers - report

Los Angeles Lakers' forward LeBron James has agreed on a two-year extension deal with the team worth $97.1 million, ESPN reported on Wednesday. The contract includes an extension option for another year through the 2024-25 season, his agent Rich Paul said.

Tennis-Injured Halep withdraws from Cincinnati Open

Twice major champion Simona Halep has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open due to a thigh injury, the WTA said on Wednesday. The 30-year-old Romanian was set to face Veronika Kudermetova in the second round and the Russian will receive a walkover into the round of 16.

Tennis-Fritz overpowers Kyrgios in Cincinnati

Taylor Fritz blasted his way to a 6-3 6-2 win over Australian Nick Kyrgios on Wednesday and a place in the Cincinnati Open third round. In a clash of big servers, it was the American number one who came out on top, sending down 16 aces against a misfiring Kyrgios who hit just seven and offset most of those with six double faults.

Musk's tweet about buying Manchester United no joke for fed-up fans

Elon Musk, the world's richest person, briefly lifted the gloom over Manchester United's shares and fans on Wednesday by tweeting he was buying the English soccer club - only to say a little later it was all part of "a long-running joke". One of the world's most successful soccer clubs, the "Red Devils" are languishing at the bottom of England's Premier League and, having seen eight coaches come and go in less than 10 years, some fans and investors are wondering whether it's time for the club's owners, the American Glazer family, to sell.

Teemu Selanne, Teppo Numminen going into Jets HOF

Winnipeg will induct original Jets Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen into the club's Hall of Fame in November. The Finnish players will be the ninth and 10th members of the Winnipeg Hall of Fame. Their banners will be raised on Nov. 17 during a pregame ceremony ahead of Winnipeg's game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Tennis-Ruthless Raducanu storms into Cincinnati third round

Emma Raducanu stormed into the third round of the Cincinnati Open with a 6-0 6-2 thrashing of Victoria Azarenka on Wednesday, signaling she will be well prepared for her U.S. Open title defense. For the second straight match, Raducanu delivered a dominating display, the 10th seed needing just 62 minutes on center court to dismiss the twice Australian Open winner from Belarus after thumping Serena Williams 6-4 6-0 in the first round.

(With inputs from agencies.)