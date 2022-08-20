Sports News Roundup: Tennis-'People forget about you fast': Garcia stays in the moment after Pegula win; Soccer-Chelsea boss Tuchel unimpressed by referee Dean's apology and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Ex-Washington trainer appears in court over drug investigation

Ryan Vermillion, the former head trainer of the Washington Commanders, appeared in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Va. on Friday to face charges of illegal prescription drug distribution. The Drug Enforcement Agency raided Washington's team headquarters in Ashburn, Va. last October in connection with their investigation into Vermillion, who was fired by the Commanders on Friday. He stands accused of giving NFL players oxycodone without a prescription.

Tennis-'People forget about you fast': Garcia stays in the moment after Pegula win

Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia was left with "mixed feelings" after reaching her first WTA 1000 semi-final in four years at the Cincinnati Open, saying tennis can be a difficult sport where players are often forgotten easily owing to poor form. Garcia, who came through the qualifiers in Cincinnati, downed seventh seed Jessica Pegula 6-1 7-5 on Friday to set up a last-four clash with Aryna Sabalenka.

Soccer-Chelsea boss Tuchel unimpressed by referee Dean's apology

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he was not impressed by VAR official Mike Dean's belated apology following his error that led to Tottenham Hotspur's late equaliser in the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge last weekend. On-field referee Anthony Taylor failed to spot Cristian Romero's hair pull on Marc Cucurella, with Dean this week admitting that he should have asked Taylor to visit the referee review area and check for a possible red card offence.

Tennis-Keys beats Rybakina in Cincinnati to set up semi-final with Kvitova

American Madison Keys swept past Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 6-2 6-4 at the Cincinnati Open on Friday, setting up a semi-final clash with Petra Kvitova after the Czech defeated Australian qualifier Ajla Tomljanovic. Having dispatched world number one Iga Swiatek in the third round, the 27-year-old Keys carried that momentum into the quarter-finals with a dominating win over 25th-ranked Rybakina.

Boxing - Usyk and Joshua hit the scales heavier for their title rematch

Ukraine's defending world champion Oleksandr Usyk and British challenger Anthony Joshua hit the scales heavier than before ahead of their heavyweight title rematch in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Usyk weighed in at 100.5kg (15st 11lbs and 10oz), barely changed from before although still the heaviest of his career, while Joshua was 110.9kg (17st 6lbs and 8oz) -- four pounds more than when he lost the titles last September in London.

Tennis-Badosa joins Swiatek as she hits out at U.S. Open balls

World number four Paula Badosa has supported Iga Swiatek's critical comments regarding different tennis balls being used at the U.S. Open between men's and women's competitions, saying it counts against both the female players and the show. Swiatek said on Wednesday she did not like the balls set to be used at the U.S. Grand Slam, which are lighter for women than those for men, adding that the female players make more mistakes while playing with them, and she doubted it was "nice to watch visually".

Motor racing-NASCAR ready to make some noise with Le Mans special entry

Lovers of rumbling V8 engines and American stock cars will be in for a treat at next year's 24 Hours of Le Mans, when NASCAR is set to join the French endurance race in marking two big anniversaries. Le Mans celebrates its 100th birthday in 2023 while the U.S.-based NASCAR organisation turns 75.

Surfing-Flawless Pupo, charging Conlogue win Tahiti Pro

Brazilian Miguel Pupo beat local Tahitian charger Kauli Vaast to win the Outerknown Tahiti Pro in epic surf at the infamous reef break of Teahupo'o on Friday, claiming his first victory in the final stop of the 2022 World Championship Tour. With the women returning to Teahupo'o for the first time in 16 years, Californian veteran Courtney Conlogue charged to victory in the final over Costa Rica's Brisa Hennessy in solid, overhead barrels.

Tennis-Medvedev and Tsitsipas defuse American bombers to set up Cincinnati showdown

World number one Daniil Medvedev and fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas defused big-serving American threats Taylor Fritz and John Isner on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Cincinnati Open. Medvedev, champion in Cincinnati in 2019, sharpened his game for his upcoming U.S. Open title defence with a 7-6 (1) 6-3 win over 11th seeded Fritz, while Tsitsipas could manage only a single break chance in a three-set slugfest with Isner but it was enough to clinch a 7-6 (5) 5-7 6-3 victory.

Sailing-'Slap in the face': Fay quits in protest at America's Cup move

Michael Fay, the businessman who underwrote three bids for America's Cup, has quit the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron in protest at the 37th defence of the "Auld Mug" being moved to the Spanish city of Barcelona. RNZYS and Team New Zealand, who retained America's Cup last year with victory over Italy's Luna Rossa, rejected a NZ$100 million ($60 million) bid from the New Zealand government and Auckland Council to keep the 2024 event in home waters.

