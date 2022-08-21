Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas downs Medvedev to set up Coric clash in Cincinnati final; Soccer-Arsenal maintain perfect start, Kane sets record in Spurs win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Tsitsipas downs Medvedev to set up Coric clash in Cincinnati final

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas edged world number one Daniil Medvedev 7-6(6) 3-6 6-3 in an absorbing semi-final at the Cincinnati Open on Saturday to set up a summit clash with Borna Coric after the Croatian's 6-3 6-4 win over Cameron Norrie. Tsitsipas saved a set point in the opening tie-break to take the lead but collapsed in stunning fashion in the second set, falling behind 5-0 before narrowly avoiding a bagel.

Soccer-Arsenal maintain perfect start, Kane sets record in Spurs win

Arsenal opened a Premier League campaign with three successive wins for the first time in 18 years after Martin Odegaard's brace fired them to a classy 3-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday. North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur had earlier moved top as Harry Kane's 250th goal for the club sealed a gritty 1-0 home win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Boxing-Usyk targets Fury after beating Joshua on split decision

Oleksandr Usyk turned his sights on rival heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury on Sunday after beating Britain's Anthony Joshua on a split points decision to retain his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts in Jeddah. The "Rage on the Red Sea" in Saudi Arabia was a rematch of a fight in London in September, which the Ukrainian won on a unanimous decision to take Joshua's belts, but with more intensity and emotion.

Oleksandr Usyk threw down a challenge to Britain's Tyson Fury on Sunday to come out of retirement and fight him for the undisputed world heavyweight boxing title. The Ukrainian made clear he was only interested in fighting Fury after outpointing Britain's Anthony Joshua for the second time to retain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Golf-PGA Tour considering giving up non-profit status in a move to battle LIV

The PGA Tour might consider giving up its non-profit status to put itself in a better financial position to battle the big-money Saudi-backed LIV Invitational Series, a move supported by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, said a report in the Fire Pit Collective. The subject was one of the main talking points at a meeting of the PGA Tour's top players called and hosted by Woods on Tuesday to discuss the LIV threat and a plan of action.

Tennis-Kvitova to take on qualifier Garcia for Cincinnati title

Petra Kvitova overcame a sluggish start and 10 double faults to beat Madison Keys 6-7(6) 6-4 6-3 on Saturday and advance to the final of the Cincinnati Open, where she will face Caroline Garcia, the first qualifier to reach the final of a WTA 1000 tournament. In a match twice hit by lengthy rain delays, Garcia was able to keep her focus to see off sixth-seeded Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka 6-2 4-6 6-1.

Soccer-Chelsea ban supporter indefinitely after racist abuse of Son

Chelsea have banned a season ticket holder indefinitely following reports that Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min was racially abused during last weekend's Premier League game at Stamford Bridge. The BBC reported that the incident took place when South Korea international Son went to take a corner in the second half of the Aug. 14 game, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Rugby-Brumbies assistant Fisher joins Wallabies coaching staff

Long-standing ACT Brumbies coach Laurie Fisher has joined the Wallabies staff as an interim assistant for the Rugby Championship after the sudden departure of defense coach Matt Taylor, Rugby Australia said on Sunday. Taylor resigned for personal reasons this week, a few days after the Wallabies conceded seven tries in a record 48-17 loss to Argentina and ahead of back-to-back home tests against the world champion Springboks.

Soccer-Conte hails team man Kane as striker hits personal milestones

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane notched up yet more personal milestones with the winning goal in a 1-0 Premier League victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday but manager Antonio Conte said the forward remains the ultimate team player. Kane moved above Sergio Aguero into fourth on the list of all-time Premier League scorers with 185 goals and at the same time set a record in the competition for goals for a single team. He also reached 250 in all competitions for Tottenham.

Harry Kane set a Premier League record in goals for a single club on Saturday as his headed effort earned Tottenham Hotspur a 1-0 home victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers that sent them to the top of the table. Tottenham was outplayed in the first half but was a different proposition after the interval, with Kane pouncing in the 64th minute to score his 185th Premier League goal.

