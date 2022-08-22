Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Man City fight back for thrilling 3-3 draw at Newcastle; Cricket-Former Australia skipper Paine back in training in Tasmania and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Man City fight back for thrilling 3-3 draw at Newcastle

Quickfire goals by Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva helped Manchester City recover from two goals down to draw 3-3 with Newcastle United in a rip-roaring Premier League clash at St James' Park on Sunday. Neither side had conceded a goal in the league this season but Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring for champions City in the fifth minute, ghosting in and catching the Newcastle defence flat-footed before finishing from close range.

Cricket-Former Australia skipper Paine back in training in Tasmania

Former Australia captain Tim Paine, who resigned after a sexting scandal last November and took an "indefinite mental health break" from cricket, has ended his self-imposed exile and is back in training in Tasmania. The 37-year-old wicketkeeper was omitted from Tasmania's list of contracted players in May but was given the all-clear to train with the squad ahead of the new season.

MLB roundup: Mark Canha's 9th-inning HR propels Mets to victory

Mark Canha hit two home runs, including the go-ahead two-run shot in the ninth inning off David Robertson, to rally the New York Mets past the host Philadelphia Phillies 10-9 on Sunday. Canha had three hits and drove in five runs for the Mets, who won three of four in the series. It was Canha's third career multi-homer game. Brandon Nimmo added a solo homer in the ninth. Trevor May (2-0) earned the win in relief. Edwin Diaz allowed one run in the ninth but still earned his 28th save in 31 chances.

Tennis-Tsitsipas searching for an answer after Cincinnati loss to Coric

World number seven Stefanos Tsitsipas was searching for an explanation for his defeat on Sunday against Borna Coric in the Cincinnati Open final after the Greek made a fast start to the contest before fading to a straight-set loss. Against an opponent still on the comeback trail after surgery on his right shoulder, the 24-year-old Tsitsipas jumped to a 4-1 lead in the opening set but saw the world number 152 Coric turn the tables for a 7-6(0) 6-2 victory.

Cricket-Russell, Boult among Big Bash's 'Platinum' dozen

Australia's Big Bash League has unveiled 12 marquee players for the first round of Sunday's draft, including 10 who are likely to exit the tournament before the halfway stage to play in other Twenty20 leagues that will run concurrently in January. Big-hitting Andre Russell joined fellow West Indians Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo in the list of "Platinum" players up for grabs in the first round of the overseas draft, the league organisers announced on Monday.

Tennis-Coric beats Tsitsipas to win Cincinnati and signal return to fitness

Resurgent Borna Coric powered past fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (0) 6-2 to win the Cincinnati Open on Sunday, signalling his return to full fitness from shoulder surgery and showing that he will be a threat at the U.S. Open. On the comeback trail after undergoing right shoulder surgery last year, Coric returned to the ATP Tour in March and after eight months on the sidelines was back in the winner's circle claiming the biggest title of his career.

Athletics-British decathlete Gregory in critical condition after bike crash

British decathlete Ben Gregory, who represented Wales in three Commonwealth Games, is in a critical condition after suffering a fractured skull and neck in a serious bike accident last week. The 31-year-old suffered multiple brain haemorrhages, is in a coma and on life support, his partner Naomi Heffernan said on Instagram. Welsh Athletics confirmed the news on Twitter.

Tyson Fury calls for action on knife crime after cousin stabbed to death

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury urged the UK government to take tougher action against knife crime after his cousin was stabbed to death in the early hours of Sunday. British media reported that Fury's cousin Rico Burton, 31, was one of two people attacked in Manchester. Burton and a 17-year-old boy both suffered stab wounds, with the latter still in hospital with serious injuries.

Tennis-Inspired Garcia goes from Cincinnati qualifier to champion

Caroline Garcia capped a long week by beating Petra Kvitova 6-2 6-4 to claim the Cincinnati Open title on Sunday and become the first qualifier to win a WTA Tour 1000 tournament. After battling through qualifying, Garcia beat three top-10 world-ranked opponents, Maria Sakkari, Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula, on the way to the final where she delivered a master class against Czech Kvitova, the twice Wimbledon champion.

Golf-Scheffler headlines U.S. Presidents Cup team, Smith's participation in doubt

World number one Scottie Scheffler will make his Presidents Cup debut for team U.S. this year against an International team that could be without British Open champion Cameron Smith who has been linked with a move to the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Scheffler, who won the Masters in April, booked his spot in the Davis Love III-captained American team on Sunday, with the automatic qualifiers for both teams being finalised after the BMW Championship.

.

(With inputs from agencies.)