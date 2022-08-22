Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Boxing - Fury, Usyk interested in heavyweight unification bout, says Warren

Both Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury are interested in staging a potential heavyweight unification bout, the Briton's promoter Frank Warren said on Monday. Usyk retained his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles with a split-decision win over Anthony Joshua on Saturday, before calling out WBC heavyweight champion Fury in a post-fight interview.

MLB roundup: Mark Canha's 9th-inning HR propels Mets to victory

Mark Canha hit two home runs, including the go-ahead two-run shot in the ninth inning off David Robertson, to rally the New York Mets past the host Philadelphia Phillies 10-9 on Sunday. Canha had three hits and drove in five runs for the Mets, who won three of four in the series. It was Canha's third career multi-homer game. Brandon Nimmo added a solo homer in the ninth. Trevor May (2-0) earned the win in relief. Edwin Diaz allowed one run in the ninth but still earned his 28th save in 31 chances.

Cricket-Pakistan unveil test venues for England series in December

England will play test matches against Pakistan in December in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi on their first tour of the country for 17 years, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Monday. Major teams have been reluctant to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns since six policemen and two civilians were killed in a 2009 attack on a bus carrying the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore.

Tennis-Assertive Garcia extends strong run to re-enter top-20 ranking

With clarity of thought and renewed trust in an attacking style of play, France's Caroline Garcia clinched her third title of the season on Sunday at the Cincinnati Open and climbed back to the top-20 of the women's world rankings. Garcia, 28, was ranked at a career-high fourth in 2018 but slipped down the ladder due to confusion over her approach of play and injury problems.

Boxing-Joshua says he let himself down after Usyk defeat

Briton Anthony Joshua said he had let himself down by allowing his emotions to get the better of him after a second straight loss to Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday. Usyk retained his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles with a split-decision win over Joshua, who fared better in the rematch but proved unable to dethrone the champion in an absorbing 12-round contest in Jeddah.

NFL - Cowboys retain title of NFL's most valuable team

The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable National Football League (NFL) team for a 16th consecutive year, according to the annual list published by business magazine Forbes on Monday. The Cowboys, who have only made the playoffs four times in the last 12 seasons, are worth $8 billion, up 23% from last year, Forbes said.

Ukraine set to restart soccer league as war rages on

As soon as the air raid sirens had stopped, Shakhtar Donetsk's players ran out onto the pitch for their final training session on Monday before Ukraine begins an extraordinary new season of its national soccer league. As Ukrainian soldiers battle Russian forces in the east and south, Shakhtar are due to play Metalist 1925 from the embattled eastern city of Kharkiv in the opening game of Ukraine's Premier League at 1000 GMT on Tuesday.

Golf-Scheffler headlines U.S. Presidents Cup team, Smith participation in doubt

World number one Scottie Scheffler will make his Presidents Cup debut for team U.S. this year against an International team that could be without British Open champion Cameron Smith who has been linked with a move to the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Scheffler, who won the Masters in April, booked his spot in the Davis Love III-captained American team on Sunday, with the automatic qualifiers for both teams being finalised after the BMW Championship.

Former Formula One boss Ecclestone indicates not guilty plea to UK fraud charge - Sky News

Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone has indicated a not guilty plea to a charge of fraud over a failure to declare more than 400 million pounds ($472 million) of overseas assets, Sky News reported on Monday. Last month the Crown Prosecution Service said it had reviewed a file of evidence from the British tax authority and authorised a charge against Ecclestone, 91, of fraud by false representation.

Tennis - Zverev pulls out of U.S. Open with ankle surgery

World number two Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the U.S. Open as he continues his recovery following ankle surgery, tournament organisers said on Monday. The 25-year-old underwent surgery in June after damaging ligaments in his right ankle during this year's Roland Garros semi-final against Rafa Nadal.

