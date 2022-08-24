Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon; Tennis-Top seed Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova added another happy memory at the All England Lawn Tennis Club on Wednesday, announcing she has become engaged to her coach Jiri Vanek in her "special place". Kvitova, who won her two titles in 2011 and 2014, tweeted the news of her engagement to former player Vanek three days after finishing runner-up at a WTA Tour 1000 tournament in Cincinnati.

Tennis-Top seed Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem

Grigor Dimitrov came out strong but faded fast as the Winston-Salem Open's top seed was forced to retire from his match against Dominic Thiem, sending the Austrian into the Round of 16. With less than a week to go before the start of the U.S. Open, Dimitrov came out sharp, unleashing a torrent of backhanded slices to keep Thiem off balance as the Bulgarian raced through the surprisingly one-sided first set 6-0.

Tennis-Kenin finding form ahead of U.S. Open with win in Cleveland

A solid Sofia Kenin knocked fifth-seeded Irina-Camelia Begu out of the Tennis in the Land tournament on Tuesday as the American looks to find her form and add a second Grand Slam trophy to her case when the U.S. Open kicks off next week. The 2020 Australian Open champion has suffered back-to-back first-round exits at her last two U.S. Open tune-up events but has looked much better in Cleveland, winning 70% of her first serve points and saving four of the five break points she faced against the Romanian.

Soccer - Jeonbuk coach Kim hopes to rouse weary players for Urawa semi-final

Jeonbuk Motors coach Kim Sang-sik has called for one last push from his weary players in their quest for a place in the Asian Champions League final ahead of the South Korean side's meeting with Urawa Red Diamonds on Thursday. Kim's team needed extra time to defeat Daegu FC and Vissel Kobe in the previous two rounds and take on a Urawa side that has sailed through wins over Johor Darul Ta'zim in the Round of 16 and BG Pathum United in the quarter-finals.

Motorcycling-Injured Mir to miss San Marino Grand Prix after Austria crash

Joan Mir will miss the next MotoGP race in San Marino after injuring his ankle in a terrifying crash at the Austrian Grand Prix over the weekend, his team Suzuki said on Tuesday. The former MotoGP champion lost control of his bike on a turn in the opening lap at the Red Bull Ring circuit before he was flung into the air, landing heavily on the gravel which resulted in a small fracture on his right ankle.

Tennis-There will be no fairytale ending for Serena, says Navratilova

Serena Williams may have planned retirement her way but the American must be prepared to accept the goodbyes as well as the losses and exit the stage with grace, tennis great Martina Navratilova has told Reuters. Williams signaled her intention to retire in a Vogue article in early August saying she was "evolving away from tennis" but never confirming the U.S. Open as her final event.

Tennis-Djokovic missing U.S. Open over COVID vaccine status would be 'a joke' - McEnroe

Four-time U.S. Open winner John McEnroe said it would be "a joke" if Novak Djokovic is unable to compete at the U.S. tournament starting later this month due to his COVID-19 vaccination status. Djokovic has refused to take the vaccine and appears set to miss out on the year's last Grand Slam due to current U.S. rules that require travelers to show proof of full vaccination to board flights to and enter the United States.

Formula 1 CEO: 'No more racing in Russia'

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said the sport has no plans to hold future races in Russia. The Russian Grand Prix was scheduled to be held in Sochi this year before moving to Igora Drive in St. Petersburg in 2023, but F1 canceled the race after Russia invaded Ukraine. And Domenicali said the sport has no intention of returning to the country.

NBA - Durant to remain with Brooklyn Nets after talks with Nash, owners

All-Star forward Kevin Durant is set to stay with the Brooklyn Nets after a meeting with head coach Steve Nash and the franchise's owners, the team announced on Tuesday. Durant, a two-times NBA champion and twice Finals MVP, had requested a trade at the end of June before free agency, with the 12-times All-Star linked to teams such as the Boston Celtics, and the Miami Heat, and the Toronto Raptors.

Baseball-Los Angeles Angels owner to explore selling team

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno on Tuesday said he has begun exploring the possibility of selling the Anaheim-based team he has owned for 20 seasons. "Although this difficult decision was entirely our choice and deserved a great deal of thoughtful consideration, my family and I have ultimately come to the conclusion that now is the time," Moreno said in a statement.

