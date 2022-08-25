Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Argentina make three changes for New Zealand test; Athletics-Zdzieblo returns to work as a doctor after taking silver for Poland and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Rugby-Argentina make three changes for New Zealand test

Argentina coach Michael Cheika has made three changes to his starting line-up for Saturday's Rugby Championship test against the All Blacks from the team that thrashed Australia 48-17 in their last outing. Two of the changes and an overhaul of the bench were forced by Cheika's decision to leave front-row forwards Francisco Gomez Kodela, Agustin Creevy and Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro as well as winger Juan Imhoff out of the squad for the New Zealand trip.

Athletics-Zdzieblo returns to work as a doctor after taking silver for Poland

Polish racewalker Katarzyna Zdzieblo could benefit from a well-deserved vacation after winning silver medals at both the World and the European athletics championships but she is instead going back to the hospital where she works. Diablo, 25, finished second in the 20km and 35km race walks at the World Athletics Championships in the U.S. in July and won another 20km silver medal in Munich at the European Championships in August.

Golf-McIlroy reached out to Smith amid LIV speculation

Rory McIlroy reached out to Cameron Smith after the Australian's British Open triumph to make sure he did not agree to join LIV Golf without hearing about the PGA Tour's plans for change. Smith has been linked to LIV since his victory news conference at the British Open when he reacted angrily when asked about it and has refused to deny reports he has agreed to join the breakaway series.

Tennis-Rybakina's coach gets tattoo to honour her Wimbledon win

Elena Rybakina has sometimes been exasperated by her coach's intensity but the Wimbledon champion has indelible proof that Stefano Vukov is a man of his word. Vukov has tattooed Rybakina's name and the date of this year's Wimbledon final on his right arm -- keeping up with the bet they made two years ago.

Soccer-Resumption of football shows Ukraine hasn't given up, says Zinchenko

The return of competitive football to war-torn Ukraine plays a vital role in showing the rest of the world that people have not given up and are trying to carry on with their lives, Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko said on Wednesday. The Ukrainian Premier League restarted on Tuesday on the country's Day of National Flag, another show of resistance following Russia's invasion in February which brought a premature end to last season's championship.

Kobe Bryant widow awarded $16 million over crash site photos

The widow of the late basketball star Kobe Bryant was awarded $16 million by a jury on Wednesday over the sharing of photos of human remains at the helicopter crash site where her husband, their 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in 2020, according to multiple media reports. Vanessa Bryant had sued Los Angeles County, alleging invasion of privacy, after accusing members of the Los Angeles County sheriffs and fire departments of sharing gruesome images of the crash in unofficial settings, including to patrons in a bar.

Tennis - U.S. Open up for grabs after surprising year in women's tennis

Opportunity knocks at the U.S. Open as the final Grand Slam of the year rolls into New York after a season full of surprises on the women's side of the game. The year began with world number one Ash Barty's stunning decision to retire after winning her home Australian Open in January and will end with 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams joining her on the sidelines.

Soccer-Rangers, Copenhagen reach Champions League group stage

Rangers returned to the Champions League group stage for the first time in 12 years with a 1-0 win at PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday while Dinamo Zagreb also qualified with an extra-time win over Norway's Bodo/Glimt. Antonio Colak tapped in the winner for the Glasgow side on the hour after Milik Tillam robbed PSV defender Andre Ramalho and slipped the ball across the box to the Croatian forward who made no mistake.

Golf-Home hero Smith to play Australian Open, PGA Championship

World number two Cameron Smith will return home to play the Australian PGA Championship in November and the Australian Open the week after in a major boost for the local golf tour. The 29-year-old British Open winner, Smith will tee off in front of home fans at Brisbane's Royal Queensland Golf Club for the Nov. 24-27 PGA Championship before heading to Melbourne for the Dec. 1-4 Australian Open at Kingston Heath and the Victoria Golf Club.

WTA roundup: No. 1 seed Barbora Krejcikova falls in Cleveland

American Bernarda Pera cruised to an impressive 6-4, 6-1 straight-set victory against No. 1 seed Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic on Wednesday in the round of 16 of Tennis in the Land in Cleveland. Despite tallying just one ace, Pera won 20 of 28 first-serve points (71.4 percent) and 14 of 18 points on the second serve (77.8 percent) to pull of the upset. She also committed just two double faults compared to Krejcikova's four.

