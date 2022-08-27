Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas says off-court coaching will end unfair violations; Doping-Russian race walker Ivanov, Indian discus thrower Dhillon banned by AIU and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Tsitsipas says off-court coaching will end unfair violations

Stefanos Tsitsipas believes new rules allowing coaching from the stands will help stop unfair violations at the U.S. Open where the fourth seed is hoping to collect a maiden major title. The ATP announced earlier this year that it would trial off-court coaching from July 11 through November's season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, with the U.S. Open also joining the experiment, with the goal of enhancing fan experience.

Tennis-Williams has cleared a path on and off the court, competitors say

Serena Williams' peers got her farewell party started at the U.S. Open media day on Friday, hailing the tennis icon ahead of what is expected to be her final Grand Slam. The 40-year-old American announced she would retire after the year's final major having collected 23 Grand Slam titles and transformed the sport, with a generation of women and girls having flocked to tennis because of her.

Accused ringleader in NBA health care fraud pleads guilty

The accused ringleader of a scheme involving at least 19 former National Basketball Association players to defraud a league health plan into paying millions of dollars for bogus medical procedures pleaded guilty on Friday over his involvement. Terrence Williams, who played for the New Jersey Nets and three other teams from 2009 to 2013, entered his plea to conspiracy and identity theft charges before U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan.

Motor racing - Audi to enter Formula One from 2026

Audi will enter Formula One from 2026 with one of the sport's existing teams and using a new power unit to be built in Germany, it announced on Friday. The Volkswagen-owned premium brand said it would reveal by the end of the year which team it would be partnering in what will be the start of a new and more sustainable era for the sport.

Doping-Russian race walker Ivanov, Indian discus thrower Dhillon banned by AIU

Russian race walker Aleksandr Ivanov and Indian discus thrower Navjeet Kaur Dhillon have been banned for using prohibited substances, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday. Data from a Moscow laboratory provided by a whistleblower showed one of Ivanov's samples contained substances that are considered hormone and metabolic modulators.

Athletics-American Hobbs ends Jamaican dominance in women's Diamond League 100m

American Aleia Hobbs won the women's 100 metres at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, beating Jamaica's Shericka Jackson in a photo finish on Friday. Hobbs won in 10.87 seconds ahead of Jackson (10.88) while Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou was third (10.89).

Tennis-Gauff says she earned first paycheck as Serena 'stunt double'

American Coco Gauff often talks about compatriot Serena Williams as an inspiration and on Friday she said the 23-times Grand Slam winner is partially to thank for her first paycheck too. The 18-year-old French Open finalist earned her first wages playing the role of a young Williams for an airline commercial, Gauff told reporters ahead of Monday's U.S. Open main draw start, and snagged a photo with her childhood idol on the set.

Tennis-Nadal, Medvedev lament Djokovic's absence at U.S. Open

Rafa Nadal said it was sad news that his great rival Novak Djokovic will be missing from the U.S. Open, adding that the absence of a player of the Serbian's calibre was an important miss for the hardcourt Grand Slam. Djokovic, who won Wimbledon to take his major singles titles to 21, has opted not to be vaccinated against COVID-19. He said on Thursday he could not fly to New York for the year's final Grand Slam.

Australia enlists NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal on Indigenous reform

Former US basketball star Shaquille O'Neal will help Australia's new government implement reforms for an Indigenous voice to parliament, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday said, standing alongside NBA Hall of Famer. Albanese's center-left Labor Party government is seeking a referendum, needed to change the constitution, on recognizing Indigenous people in the constitution and mandating consultation with them on decisions that affect their lives.

Tennis-Nadal 'super excited' for Federer return at Laver Cup

Roger Federer has not played competitive tennis in more than a year and, like his legion of fans, Rafa Nadal also cannot wait for the Swiss great to return to action next month. Federer has not featured since Wimbledon last year after he had another operation on his knee, which has bothered the 41-year-old in the twilight of his sparkling career.

