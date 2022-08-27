Sports News Roundup: Doping-Russian race walker Ivanov, Indian discus thrower Dhillon banned by AIU; Athletics-American Hobbs ends Jamaican dominance in women's Diamond League 100m and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Williams has cleared a path on and off the court, competitors say

Serena Williams' peers got her farewell party started at the U.S. Open media day on Friday, hailing the tennis icon ahead of what is expected to be her final Grand Slam. The 40-year-old American announced she would retire after the year's final major having collected 23 Grand Slam titles and transformed the sport, with a generation of women and girls having flocked to tennis because of her.

Doping-Russian race walker Ivanov, Indian discus thrower Dhillon banned by AIU

Russian race walker Aleksandr Ivanov and Indian discus thrower Navjeet Kaur Dhillon have been banned for using prohibited substances, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday. Data from a Moscow laboratory provided by a whistleblower showed one of Ivanov's samples contained substances that are considered a hormone and metabolic modulators.

Athletics-American Hobbs ends Jamaican dominance in women's Diamond League 100m

American Aleia Hobbs won the women's 100 metres at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, beating Jamaica's Shericka Jackson in a photo finish on Friday. Hobbs won in 10.87 seconds ahead of Jackson (10.88) while Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou was third (10.89).

Tennis-Gauff says she earned first paycheck as Serena 'stunt double'

American Coco Gauff often talks about compatriot Serena Williams as an inspiration and on Friday she said the 23-times Grand Slam winner is partially to thank for her first paycheck too. The 18-year-old French Open finalist earned her first wages playing the role of a young Williams for an airline commercial, Gauff told reporters ahead of Monday's U.S. Open main draw start, and snagged a photo with her childhood idol on the set.

Tennis-Ahead of U.S. Open defence, Raducanu highlights depth of women's field

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu feels her run to the 2021 Flushing Meadows final along with Canadian Leylah Fernandez made a statement on behalf of the next generation and underlined the depth of women's tennis. Born a couple of months apart in 2002, teenagers Raducanu and Fernandez rose from obscurity last year at Flushing Meadows to contest the first grand slam final between unseeded players.

Soccer-Lazio sink Inter 3-1 to take top spot

Lazio's Felipe Anderson, Luis Alberto and Pedro secured a 3-1 home victory over Inter Milan that took their side top of Serie A on Friday as the visitors dropped their first points of the season on coach Simone Inzaghi's return to his old club. Lazio provisionally lead the standings with seven points from three games, while Inter are a point behind in fourth.

Tennis-Nadal, Medvedev lament Djokovic's absence at U.S. Open

Rafa Nadal said it was sad news that his great rival Novak Djokovic will be missing from the U.S. Open, adding that the absence of a player of the Serbian's calibre was an important miss for the hardcourt Grand Slam. Djokovic, who won Wimbledon to take his major singles titles to 21, has opted not to be vaccinated against COVID-19. He said on Thursday he could not fly to New York for the year's final Grand Slam.

Tennis-Peeved Rybakina does not feel like Wimbledon champion

In just over a month after winning her maiden grand slam title, Kazakh Elena Rybakina said it was a "pity" that she does not feel like the Wimbledon champion because of the absence of rankings points at the tournament. In normal circumstances, the 23-year-old would have earned 2,000 ranking points for lifting the Venus Rosewater Dish that would have pushed her world ranking up from her current 25th and left her in prime spot to qualify for the year-end WTA Finals.

Australia enlists NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal on Indigenous reform

Former US basketball star Shaquille O'Neal will help Australia's new government implement reforms for an Indigenous voice to parliament, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday said, standing alongside NBA Hall of famer. Albanese's centre-left Labor Party government is seeking a referendum, needed to change the constitution, on recognising Indigenous people in the constitution and mandating consultation with them on decisions that affect their lives.

Tennis-Nadal 'super excited' for Federer return at Laver Cup

Roger Federer has not played competitive tennis in more than a year and, like his legion of fans, Rafa Nadal also cannot wait for the Swiss great to return to action next month. Federer has not featured since Wimbledon last year after he had another operation on his knee, which has bothered the 41-year-old in the twilight of his sparkling career.

