Sports News Roundup: Duke volleyball game in Utah moved after racist abuse hurled at Black player; Soccer-Liverpool win 9-0, Haaland hits treble, United win away, Arsenal stay top and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Duke volleyball game in Utah moved after racist abuse hurled at Black player

Duke University women's volleyball match on Saturday was moved to an alternate location in Provo, Utah, after racial slurs were hurled at a Black player from the crowd during Friday's match with BYU, school officials said. The incident prompted BYU to apologize and ban a fan identified as the perpetrator.

Soccer-Liverpool win 9-0, Haaland hits treble, United win away, Arsenal stay top

Liverpool matched the record for the biggest ever Premier League win with a 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth on Saturday while Erling Haaland got his first Manchester City hat-trick and Manchester United ended a run of seven straight away league defeats. But Arsenal remain the only team with a 100% record as they came from a goal down to beat Fulham 2-1 thanks to a late winner by Gabriel that kept the Gunners top of the table.

Tennis-Osaka 'very anxious' ahead of U.S. Open

Naomi Osaka believes the pressure she has put on herself to turn around her on-court struggles in time for the U.S. Open has left her "very anxious" heading into the year's final Grand Slam. Osaka, who counts two New York titles among her four career Grand Slam triumphs and has been open about her mental health struggles, revealed her feelings when asked about her mindset ahead of the Aug. 29-Sept. 11 U.S. Open

Tennis-Mannarino happy with 'unexpected' title win in Winston-Salem before U.S. Open

Adrian Mannarino entered the Winston-Salem Open simply to gain some match practice before the U.S. Open, but the Frenchman pulled off what he called an "unexpected" achievement by winning the ATP 250 tournament on Saturday. Mannarino had a tough start in the tournament when he saved four match points in his opening match but bounced back in fashion by beating four seeded players en route to his first tour-level final since 2020.

Motor racing-Verstappen is fastest but Sainz takes Belgian pole

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen lapped in a league of his own in Belgian Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday but Ferrari's Carlos Sainz took pole position after penalties reshuffled the grid. The Dutchman set a time of one minute 43.665 seconds around the 7km track to end up 0.632 seconds quicker than Spaniard Sainz.

Motor racing-Ferrari make tyre error, Red Bull's speed worries Leclerc

Ferrari made another strategic error on Saturday when they sent their leading title contender Charles Leclerc out on the wrong set of tyres in qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix.

"Wait! What are these tyres?" exclaimed Leclerc as he started the final phase of the hour-long session on new soft tyres instead of a used set.

Tennis-Title win in Cleveland boosts Samsonova's preparation for U.S. Open

Russian Liudmila Samsonova said winning the Tennis in the Land tournament in Cleveland has helped her prepare for the U.S. Open, though she expects different conditions at the year's final Grand Slam in New York. Big-hitting Samsonova secured her 10th straight win with a 6-1 6-3 victory over Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich in Saturday's final.

Golf-LIV Golf joins antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour

LIV Golf has joined a handful of its players in their antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, according to an amended complaint that showed four golfers have now removed their names.

Phil Mickelson and 10 other golfers sued the PGA Tour in early August over its decision to suspend them for playing on the new Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf circuit.

Tennis-Williams sisters accept U.S. Open doubles wildcard

Serena Williams and older sister Venus have accepted a doubles wildcard for the U.S. Open, tournament organisers said on Saturday. The Williams sisters are two-time doubles champions at the season's final major, having triumphed together in 1999 and 2009. Together they have won 14 women's Grand Slam doubles titles.

Tennis-Nadal, Medvedev lament Djokovic's absence at U.S. Open

Rafa Nadal said it was sad news that his great rival Novak Djokovic will be missing from the U.S. Open, adding that the absence of a player of the Serbian's calibre was an important miss for the hardcourt Grand Slam. Djokovic, who won Wimbledon to take his major singles titles to 21, has opted not to be vaccinated against COVID-19. He said on Thursday he could not fly to New York for the year's final Grand Slam.

