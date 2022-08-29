Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's farewell tour gets top billing on Day One at U.S. Open; Cycling: Kenyan cyclist Kangangi dies after crash in Vermont and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Serena's farewell tour gets top billing on Day One at U.S. Open

Serena Williams will kick off what is likely to be the last event of her farewell tour on Monday at the U.S. Open where she will headline opening night in a first-round clash with Montenegro's Danka Kovinic. Williams, who three weeks ago announced her forthcoming retirement from tennis, will play the 7 p.m. ET (2300 GMT) match in front of more than 23,000 hollering fans on Arthur Ashe Stadium, where she has won six of her 23 Grand Slam titles.

Cycling: Kenyan cyclist Kangangi dies after crash in Vermont

Kenyan cyclist Suleiman Kangangi, 33, died after a crash at high speed during the Overland gravel race in the U.S. state of Vermont on Saturday, his Team Amani said in a statement. The 59-mile (95-km) dirt road race includes almost 7,000 feet (2,134 m) of climbing, according to the event's website.

MLB roundup: Cardinals flex power late, knock off Braves

Tyler O'Neill hit the tiebreaking three-run homer to lift the St. Louis Cardinals past the visiting Atlanta Braves 6-3 Sunday. Tommy Edman and Lars Nootbaar hit solo homers for the Cardinals, who erased a 3-2 eighth-inning deficit to win for the 12th time in their last 15 games.

Spurs' Kane targeting Shearer's all-time goalscoring record

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has set his sights on chasing down Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League goalscoring record after his two goals against Nottingham Forest moved him up to joint-third in the scoring charts. Kane missed a penalty but netted twice to surpass 200 league goals in his career as Spurs maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 2-0 victory at the City Ground on Sunday.

NFL roundup: Jets outduel Giants to wrap preseason 3-0

Chris Streveler threw two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including the game-winner with 22 seconds left, to lift the host New York Jets to a 31-27 victory over the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. Streveler hit wide receiver Denzel Mims, who recently requested a trade, in stride for a 29-yard touchdown in the front-right corner of the end zone to tie the game at 24. The Giants responded with a field goal drive engineered by quarterback Davis Webb, who played most of the game after Tyrod Taylor was injured in the first quarter.

Motor racing-Verstappen speeding towards title with Belgian win

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took another giant stride towards a second successive Formula One title with a dominant win from 14th on the grid in Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix. The Dutch driver, who was quickest in qualifying but dropped down the grid due to engine and gearbox-related penalties, delivered a masterclass as he beat Mexican teammate Sergio Perez by 17.8 seconds and set the fastest lap.

Golf-McIlroy wins FedExCup title, calls PGA Tour 'greatest place' to golf

Rory McIlroy produced the largest final-round comeback in Tour Championship history to beat world number one Scottie Scheffler by one stroke in Atlanta on Sunday and then used the moment to sing the praises of the PGA Tour. McIlroy, who began the final round at East Lake six shots back of Scheffler, carded a four-under-par 66 to reach 21 under on the week at the PGA Tour's season-ending event to capture his third FedExCup title and an $18 million first-place prize.

Rugby: Australia's men claim first sevens world title in Los Angeles

Australia claimed their maiden men's rugby sevens world championship on Sunday by clinching bronze in the series finale in Los Angeles. A 21-7 defeat of Samoa saw Australia seal top spot in the standings after defending champions South Africa failed to reach the quarter-finals at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Rugby-All-Black coach back under pressure after Argentina shock

Less than two weeks after a ringing endorsement from New Zealand Rugby (NZR), All Blacks coach Ian Foster is under renewed pressure following a third successive home loss this season. Foster was confirmed as a coach through to next year's World Cup in the wake of victory over South Africa at Ellis Park, but a first-ever home defeat to Argentina in Christchurch has again set alarm bells ringing.

Baseball: Rare Mickey Mantle card sells for a record $12.6 million

A Mickey Mantle baseball card in mint condition sold for $12.6 million on Sunday, becoming the most valuable piece of sports memorabilia to be sold at an auction. The rare Mantle card, sold by Heritage Auctions, surpassed a record of $9.3 million set in May for the shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored the contentious 'Hand of God' goal at the 1986 World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)