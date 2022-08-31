Sports News Roundup: Golf-British Open champion Smith among latest players to join LIV Golf; Athletics-American Richardson beats Thompson-Herah by a whisker in Luzerne 100m and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-British Open champion Smith among latest players to join LIV Golf

World number two Cameron Smith, who won his first major at last month's British Open, headlined the latest group of players who have agreed to join LIV Golf, the lucrative Saudi Arabia-backed breakaway series said on Tuesday. The Australian, who this year won two of the biggest events on the PGA Tour schedule having triumphed at the Players Championship as well as the British Open, is the highest-ranked player to join LIV Golf to date.

Athletics-American Richardson beats Thompson-Herah by a whisker in Luzerne 100m

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson edged Jamaica's Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah by one-hundredth of a second to win the women's 100 meters in Luzerne on Tuesday. On a wet track and with a strong headwind, Richardson sprinted to victory with a time of 11.29 seconds -- ahead of Thompson-Herah (11.30) and American Celera Barnes (11.40).

Tennis-Paire contemplates ending season after 'demons' return at U.S. Open

Benoit Paire said his "demons" returned during his first-round loss to Cameron Norrie at the U.S. Open on Tuesday where the Frenchman struggled to stay focused during the match's biggest moments. Paire did not appear to be putting in maximum effort at times against Norrie in the first set but stepped up his game in the second and even served for the set while leading 5-3.

Tennis: Raducanu's U.S. Open title defense ends in first round

Emma Raducanu, who made a dream run to the U.S. Open title last year, suffered a nightmare 6-3 6-3 first-round loss to Frenchwoman Alize Cornet on Tuesday as the clock finally struck midnight on an improbable tennis fairytale. Raducanu captivated the sporting world when she became the first qualifier to claim a Grand Slam title, winning 10 matches in New York without dropping a set, catapulting her career into the stratosphere and making her one of the most marketable athletes on the planet.

Tennis-Swiatek cruises into U.S. Open second round

Poland's Iga Swiatek crushed Italy's Jasmine Paolini 6-3 6-0 to reach the second round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday. Appearing in New York for the first time as the world's top-ranked player, Swiatek looked the part, reeling off the last seven games to set up a meeting with either Belgium's Greet Minnen or American Sloane Stephens.

Mexican soccer must kick homophobic slur out of stadiums, say, activists

Mexico's legions of soccer fanatics, and especially the sport's leaders, must eradicate an anti-gay slur from the men's game, activists said on Tuesday, drawing attention to a routine fan chant that has long marred the country's top-flight game. While Mexico's leading soccer federation has adopted a "zero tolerance" policy against the long-standing homophobic chant yelled by fans by suspending ticket sales and forcing teams to play to empty stadiums - including for a World Cup qualifying match earlier this year - many fans stubbornly persist.

Tennis-Serena navigates doubles duty in U.S. Open calendar

Serena Williams faces a busy schedule in her Flushing Meadows farewell as she takes on second-seed Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday and brings her sister act back to the U.S. Open doubles on Thursday. The 23-time Grand Slam singles winner said she would retire sometime after the tournament and enjoyed a great reception with celebrities packed in the stands for her first-round win over Danka Kovinic on Monday in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Tennis-Tenacious Nadal downs wildcard Hijikata in U.S. Open first round

Second seed Rafael Nadal overcame an early scare to down 21-year-old Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-3 Tuesday in his first appearance at the U.S. Open after winning in 2019. Playing in only his second match after pulling out of Wimbledon with an abdominal injury, the Spaniard had speculated whether he was ready to take on New York and seemed to confirm those fears as he struggled on the return in the first set.

Tennis-Early trouble for American men seeking to end major drought in New York

The upset-rich first round of the U.S. Open did not spare American men looking to end their championship drought on home soil as some of the nation's top prospects floundered in the first round. Hopes were especially high for 10th seed Taylor Fritz, who had a breakthrough victory at Indian Wells in March and who seemed primed to become the first American man to win a major since Andy Roddick triumphed at Flushing Meadows back in 2003.

Soccer-Bournemouth sack manager Parker after Liverpool thrashing

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker was sacked by the newly-promoted Premier League club on Tuesday, three days after they were thumped 9-0 at Liverpool for their third straight defeat. The struggling south-coast club are fourth from the bottom of the standings with three points from four games.

