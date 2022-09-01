Wicket was slow: Suryakumar Yadav after his match-winning knock against Hong Kong

Following India's 40-run win over Hong Kong, batter Suryakumar Yadav said the wicket was a bit slow. Suryakumar Yadav's blistering 68*, Virat Kohli's 59* and Ravindra Jadeja's quick fielding helped India secure direct qualification to the Super Four phase of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 after beating Hong Kong by 40 runs here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

"Some of them (shots) are predetermined, this format is all about what you think and how you prepare before you go out to bat. At the same time, you have to stay in the present. I felt the wicket was a bit slow. My plan was clear. My role was to go in and take the tempo up and just express myself, I just loved it. (Adapting to different positions) you got to be flexible, you should be equipped to bat at any number and I have opened as well. I have batted at all numbers. I really enjoyed it," said Suryakumar in a post-match presentation. Coming to the match, put to bat first by Hong Kong, Team India posted 192/2 in their 20 overs. Virat Kohli showcased glimpses of his old self and hit 59* off 44 balls, decorated with a four and three massive sixes. Then in the final few overs, Suryakumar Yadav exploded, smashing a brilliant 68* off 26 balls with six fours and six sixes.

Pacer Ayush Shukla (1/29 in four overs) was Hong Kong's bowlers' pick. Chasing 193, Hong Kong had posted 51/2 in their powerplay. Babar Hayat (41 off 35 balls) and Kinchit Shah (30 off 28 balls) played some solid knocks. But it was not enough to help Hong Kong shock the mighty Indians as they fell 40 runs short of a win. They finished off their innings at 152/5 in their 20 overs. India earned direct qualification to the Super Four Phase of the tournament.

Ravindra Jadeja (1/15 in four overs) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan also took a wicket each. Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged as 'Man of the Match' for his brilliant knock. (ANI)

