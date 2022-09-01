Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Williams retirement on hold after win over world number two; Tennis-Kyrgios not high on the smell of cannabis at U.S. Open and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Williams retirement on hold after win over world number two

Playing more like a world number one than a player ranked outside the top 600, Serena Williams turned back the clock on Wednesday to stun world number two Anett Kontaveit 7-6(4) 2-6 6-2 and move into the third round of the U.S. Open, putting her retirement plans on pause. Defeat has always been hard to swallow for the fiercely competitive Williams and the 40-year-old American's relentless will to win was on full display during an absorbing two-hour 27-minute contest of unexpectedly high quality, breathless intensity, and drama.

Tennis-Kyrgios not high on the smell of cannabis at U.S. Open

Nick Kyrgios said the odor of cannabis that permeated Louis Armstrong Stadium during his second-round match at the U.S. Open on Wednesday killed his buzz and left him fearing that it could aggravate his asthma. Kyrgios took time during the second set of his win over Benjamin Bonzi to complain to the chair umpire about the smell, which led to a warning to the crowd to "refrain from smoking." Smoking is not permitted on the tournament grounds.

Tennis-Kyrgios KOs Bonzi in U.S. Open slugfest

Australian Nick Kyrgios powered past Benjamin Bonzi to reach the third round of the U.S. Open with a hard-fought 7-6(3) 6-4 4-6 6-4 win over the Frenchman on Wednesday. The big-serving Kyrgios struck 30 aces and won the final nine points of the match to end the punishing affair under the lights at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Tennis-Kontaveit admits she was rattled by the Serena-supporting U.S. Open crowd

Anett Kontaveit said she expected the sold-out crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium to throw their full support behind Serena Williams during her win on Wednesday, but the environment was "hard" and unlike anything, she had faced before. Williams, who is considered by many to be the greatest of all time, is poised to drop the curtain on her career after the tournament and her vocal fanbase did everything in their power to will the 23-time Grand Slam champion into the third round.

Tennis-Murray overcomes Nava to move into U.S. Open third round

Former world number one Andy Murray survived an early scare to beat American wildcard Emilio Nava 5-7 6-3 6-1 6-0 at the U.S. Open on Wednesday to move into the third round of a Grand Slam for only the second time in five years. Murray's victory also marked the first time since 2016 that he had reached the third round at Flushing Meadows, where he won his maiden Grand Slam title a decade ago.

Tennis-Gauff's win warms up U.S. Open stage for Serena

Coco Gauff beat Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-2 7-6(4) to warm up Arthur Ashe Stadium court for Serena Williams, who was scheduled to play what could be the final singles match of her career under the lights on Wednesday. The 18-year-old Gauff clawed back from 5-3 down in the second set to reach the third round and claim her second consecutive win on the world's largest stage for tennis, the 23,771-capacity crown jewel of Flushing Meadows.

Arrested Tokyo 2020 sponsor executive says he gave cash to Japan's ex-PM Mori - Sankei

The former chairman of Tokyo Olympics sponsors Aoki Holdings has told prosecutors he gave 2 million yen ($14,300) in cash to the head of the Games' organizing committee, former prime minister Yoshiro Mori, the Sankei daily reported. Hironori Aoki, who was arrested last month for suspected bribery involving another Tokyo 2020 executive, told prosecutors he handed Mori the cash over two occasions while the latter was head of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, the paper said on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Soccer-Haaland on fire for Man City, Arsenal maintains perfect start

Arsenal maintained their perfect start to the Premier League season with a fifth consecutive win but Manchester City's new signing Erling Haaland stole the limelight with his second hat-trick in 6-0 romp over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday. Newcastle United's record signing Alexander Isak scored on his debut to put his side ahead at Anfield but Liverpool snatched a 2-1 victory deep in stoppage time through Fabio Carvalho.

NFL-Flores' lawyers call out NFL's arbitration system

Attorneys for former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and two other coaches filed on Wednesday response to the National Football League's motion to force arbitration on their racial discrimination lawsuit against the league. According to a brief submitted on behalf of Flores, Steve Wilks and Ray Horton, the NFL's arbitration procedure bears no resemblance to a neutral judicial forum and fails to comport with basic principles of fairness.

Golf-Smith says 'not fair' LIV golfers are not getting ranking points

British Open champion Cameron Smith said on Wednesday he felt it was unfair that those who joined LIV Golf are not receiving world ranking points and hopes that changes before his exemption into golf's four majors expires. World number two Smith, whose move to LIV Golf was made official this week, earned exemption into golf's four majors for at least the next five years with his one-shot win at last month's British Open.

