Tim David receives Australia call-up for T20 World Cup, Warner rested for India tour

Singapore-born batting powerhouse Tim David received his maiden Australia call up on Thursday as the host country named a 15-member squad for its T20 World Cup defence and preceding India tour.

The 26-year-old, known for his big hitting exploits, has played 14 T20Is for Singapore in 2019 to 2020, averaging 46.5 with the bat. But under ICC rules, he is eligible to play for Australia immediately.

David has made a name for himself in the shortest format of the game by plying his trade in T20 leagues across the world. Born in Singapore to Australian parents before moving to Perth when he was two, David was bought by IPL side Mumbai Indians for a whopping Rs 8.25 crore earlier this year.

''Tim (David) continues to establish himself with some quality performances in leagues around the world, earning a place in the squad,'' Chairman of Selectors George Bailey said in a statement.

''He is a highly gifted, natural ball striker who will add extra batting depth to the group which has had a lot of success in T20 cricket in recent times. We expect him to play a similar role to that he has been playing in the past few years.'' The 15-member squad, led by Aaron Finch, will also travel to India later this month for three T20Is, starting September 20.

However, David Warner has been rested for the tour of India and Cameron Green will come in place of the star opener. ''This is a similar squad to that which became the first Australian's men's team to win a T20 World Cup, who are now very excited about playing the tournament at home,'' Bailey said.

David has been added in the squad at the expense of leg spinner Mitchell Swepson, who is the only member of last year's World Cup-winning squad to miss out.

''Mitchell Swepson was unlucky to miss out based on conditions in the UAE at the last World Cup where we planned for tired, spinning wickets compared to what we would expect are good batting conditions along with the larger grounds in Australia,'' Bailey said.

After the short tour of India, Australia will host West Indies (two matches) and England (three matches) in October.

Australia's T20 World Cup squad: Aaron Finch (c), Pat Cummins (vc), Ashton Agar, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner*, Adam Zampa. *Warner will be replaced by Cameron White for the three T20Is against India.

