WRAPUP 1-Tennis-U.S. Open day three

Serena Williams thrilled a raucous New York crowd after rolling back the years to defeat world number two Anett Kontaveit in the second round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday, as the exodus of top seeds continued on the third day of the year-end major. Williams, 40, produced a sparkling performance to clinch a 7-6(4) 2-6 6-2 victory over Kontaveit, ensuring her farewell tour continued into the third round after signalling her intention to retire in early August.

"I'm a pretty good player," said Williams with a sly grin when asked how she beat her second-seeded opponent. "This is what I do best - I love a challenge, I love rising to a challenge... I have absolutely nothing to prove." Estonian Kontaveit became the highest seeded player in the women's draw to exit Flushing Meadows and joined Maria Sakkari out of the tournament after the Greek third seed fell 3-6 7-5 7-5 to unseeded Wang Xiyu of China.

Russia's Liudmila Samsonova ousted last year's finalist Leylah Fernandez 6-3 7-6(3), while 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu cruised into the third round with a 6-2 6-4 victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia. In the men's draw, world number 53 Jack Draper stunned sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, last year's semi-finalist, winning 6-4 6-4 6-4 to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Reigning champion Daniil Medvedev took another step towards a successful title defense as he marched into the third round after cruising 6-2 7-5 6-3 past France Arthur Rinderknecht. Former world number one Andy Murray, who won his maiden major crown in New York a decade ago, reached the third round of a Grand Slam for only the second time in five years after beating American wildcard Emilio Nava 5-7 6-3 6-1 6-0.

Order of play on Thursday 0508 ANDREESCU DOWNS HADDAD MAIA

Canada's Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 champion, played a near-flawless match to beat the in-form Beatriz Haddad Maia, triumphing 6-2 6-4 to set up a third-round clash with Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia. 0430 MEDVEDEV CRUISES PAST RINDERKNECH

World number one Daniil Medvedev resumed his quest to retain his 2021 U.S. Open title by sweeping past Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech 6-2 7-5 6-3 to reach the third round. Medvedev will take on Wu Yibing, who became the first Chinese man to reach the third round at Flushing Meadows after beating fellow qualifier Nuno Borges of Portugal 6-7(3) 7-6(4) 4-6 6-4 6-4.

0318 DRAPER STUNS AUGER-ALIASSIME Britain's Jack Draper, ranked 53rd in the world, earned an impressive upset victory over Canadian sixth seed and last year's semi-finalist Felix Auger-Aliassime, winning 6-4 6-4 6-4 to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

The 20-year-old Draper will take on Russian Karen Khachanov, who beat Thiago Monteiro of Brazil 6-3 6-3 5-7 6-4. 0158 SAMSONOVA TAKES OUT FERNANDEZ

Last year's finalist Leylah Fernandez lost 6-3 7-6(3) to Russia's Liudmila Samsonova, who will face Aleksandra Krunic in the next round after she beat 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 2-6 6-4 6-2. 0144 SERENA WILLIAMS MOVES PAST KONTAVEIT

Serena Williams rolled back the years to beat second seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6(4) 2-6 6-2 and set up a third-round showdown with unseeded Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, who defeated Russian Evgeniya Rodina 1-6 6-2 7-5 in their night match. 2350 KYRGIOS AND RUUD THROUGH TO THIRD ROUND

Australian Nick Kyrgios beat Benjamin Bonzi 7-6(3) 6-4 4-6 6-4 to book his spot in the third round where he will play American JJ Wolf. Fifth seed Casper Ruud also advanced after a comeback 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-4 win over Tim van Rijthoven and he will face American Tommy Paul.

2220 ISNER WITHDRAWS WITH INJURY American John Isner has withdrawn from the tournament due to a wrist injury, allowing his second round opponent Holger Rune to advance. Rune will face either seventh seed Cameron Norrie or Joao Sousa in the third round.

Big-serving Isner had beaten Federico Delbonis in straight sets in the first round. 2115 GAUFF ADVANCES TO SET UP KEYS CLASH

American 12th seed Coco Gauff beat Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-2 7-6(4) to move into the third round where she will play compatriot Madison Keys. 2035 KEYS DOWNS GIORGI

Former finalist Madison Keys recovered from a break down in the final set to knock out Italy's Camila Giorgi 6-4 5-7 7-6(6) and progress to the third round. 2010 BERRETTINI BATTLES PAST GRENIER

Italian Matteo Berrettini, a former semi-finalist in New York, overcame a slow start to move into the third round with a 2-6 6-1 7-6(4) 7-6(7) win over Frenchman Hugo Grenier. Up next for the 13th seed is Briton Andy Murray. 1915 MURRAY THROUGH IN FOUR SETS

Former champion Andy Murray booked his place in the third round after coming from a set down to outclass unseeded American Emilio Nava 5-7 6-3 6-1 6-0. 1751 SAKKARI KNOCKED OUT BY WANG

Greek third seed Maria Sakkari crashed out in the second round following a 3-6 7-5 7-5 defeat by China's Xiyu Wang. Sakkari is the third top-10 player in the women's draw to be knocked out after Simona Halep and Daria Kasatkina.

1745 DE MINAUR BEATS GARIN Australian 18th seed Alex de Minaur beat Chilean Cristian Garin 6-3 6-0 4-6 6-2 to reach the third round.

1625 JABEUR BEATS MANDALIK IN STRAIGHT SETS Tunisian fifth seed Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon finalist this year, defeated American Elisabeth Mandlik 7-5 6-2 to move into the third round.

1508 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began in New York with the temperature hovering around 24 degree Celsius (75.2°F).

