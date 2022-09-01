Left Menu

It was a heartwarming gesture from Virat Kohli: Suryakumar Yadav

He is much more experienced than me, Suryakumar said in the post-match press conference.Suryakumar added 98 runs with Kohli to lift India to 192 for two.I enjoyed a lot batting with him.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 01-09-2022 11:57 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 11:53 IST
It was a heartwarming gesture from Virat Kohli: Suryakumar Yadav
Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. (Photo- Virat Kohli Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Architect of India's 40-run over Hong Kong, Suryakumar Yadav was left humbled by the ''heartwarming'' gesture from Virat Kohli who doffed his hat to his compatriot following his sensational knock in the Asia Cup here.

Suryakumar smashed six sixes and as many fours in his sizzling 26-ball 68-run knock against Hong Kong to help India grab a place in the Super Four stage of the tournament on Wednesday.

His sensational innings overshadow the 44-ball 59 innings by Kohli, who bowed to Suryakumar in appreciation and also looked towards the dressing room, saying 'kya hai yeh' (what is this man?) after the Indian innings.

''It was a heartwarming gesture from Virat Kohli. I have never experienced it. I was wondering why he wasn't walking ahead and then when I realised, I asked him to walk together. He is much more experienced than me,'' Suryakumar said in the post-match press conference.

Suryakumar added 98 runs with Kohli to lift India to 192 for two.

''I enjoyed a lot batting with him. We were talking a lot how to go about in the next few balls. He is such an experienced and I haven't played many T20Is. So having the experience at that stage in the middle was crucial.'' Put in to bat, openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul failed to convert their starts but Kohli held the innings together, scoring his first international half-century in more than six months.

However, it was Suryakumar, who provided the much-needed impetus in the back-10 as he reached his fifty in just 22 balls.

''The situation was such that I had to go to the crease and play fast. Because the wicket was a little slow in the starting, I talked to Virat Kohli, he said 'just express yourself and do as you bat'. My plan was also very clear on how to bat so it was fun.'' With the second successive win, India became the second team to qualify for the Super Four.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
2
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022