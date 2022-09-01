Left Menu

Sadio Mané scores again as Bayern wins 5-0 in German Cup

PTI | Munich | Updated: 01-09-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 12:36 IST
Sadio Mané scores again as Bayern wins 5-0 in German Cup
Sadio Mane Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Germany

Marquee signing Sadio Mané maintained his impressive scoring form as Bayern Munich eased to a 5-0 win at third-tier Viktoria Cologne in the German Cup.

Mané joined Bayern in a high-profile offseason move from Champions League runner-up Liverpool and Senegal forward made it five goals in six games when he netted to make it 3-0 early in the second half.

Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch grabbed his first career goal for Bayern to put the record 20-time cup winner ahead in the 35th minute. He then set up 17-year-old forward Mathys Tel — another new signing — in first-half injury time.

Bayern's next goal came from 19-year-old forward Jamal Musiala — his fifth in as many games — before silky midfielder Leon Goretzka wrapped it up late on after Mané set him up.

On Tuesday, former Chelsea forward Timo Werner scored a first-half hat trick as Leipzig started its cup defense with an 8-0 rout of amateur team Teutonia Ottensen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
2
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022