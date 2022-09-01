US Open 2022: Casper Ruud, Holger Runne advanced to third round

Norway tennis player Casper Ruud advanced to the next round of the ongoing US Open after defeating Netherlands' Tim van Rijthoven in their second-round match in the men's singles category on Monday. With this victory, Rudd continues marching towards the position of World Number one.

He won the match by 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. Rudd lost the first set to his Dutch opponent by losing in the tie-breaker. However, he fought back his way into the game to win the second set 6-4 and make things even.

The Norweigan continued to march with momentum found in the second set and won the next two sets to seal the game. Rudd had earlier reached his first major final this year at Roland Garros. He saved six of seven breaks points and also remained unaffected by 52 winners, including 20 aces from van Rijthoven.

He will be playing Tommy Paul of America in the next round. Paul defeated compatriot Sebastian Korda by 6-0, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in their second-round match. To have a chance of finishing at the top of the ATP Rankings, Rudd must make it to the final of the US Open.

On the other hand, Holger Runne of Denmark also advanced to the third round after his opponent via walkover, as his opponent John Isner of America pulled out of the match due to an injury. Isner took to Twitter to make the announcement.

"In my match yesterday I sustained a fall and subsequently fractured my left wrist. Extremely unfortunate and needless to say am pulling out of the tournament. See y'all in 2023," he tweeted. US Open started on August 29 and will go on till September 11, 2022. (ANI)

