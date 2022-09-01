Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Williams retirement on hold after win over world number two; Tennis-Kyrgios not high on the smell of cannabis at U.S. Open and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Williams retirement on hold after win over world number two

Playing more like a world number one than a player ranked outside the top 600, Serena Williams turned back the clock on Wednesday to stun world number two Anett Kontaveit 7-6(4) 2-6 6-2 and move into the third round of the U.S. Open, putting her retirement plans on pause. Defeat has always been hard to swallow for the fiercely competitive Williams and the 40-year-old American's relentless will to win was on full display during an absorbing two-hour 27 minute contest of unexpected high quality, breathless intensity and drama.

Tennis-Kyrgios not high on the smell of cannabis at U.S. Open

Nick Kyrgios said the odor of cannabis that permeated Louis Armstrong Stadium during his second-round match at the U.S. Open on Wednesday killed his buzz and left him fearing that it could aggravate his asthma. Kyrgios took time during the second set of his win over Benjamin Bonzi to complain to the chair umpire about the smell, which led to a warning to the crowd to "refrain from smoking." Smoking is not permitted on the tournament grounds.

MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani's 30th homer beats Yanks

Shohei Ohtani's three-run home run off Gerrit Cole in the sixth inning propelled the Los Angeles Angels to a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday night in Anaheim, Calif. It was Ohtani's 30th home run of the season, making him the first player in major league history to hit at least 30 homers and win at least 10 games as a pitcher. (Ohtani has 11 wins on the mound).

Tennis-Kontaveit admits she was rattled by the Serena-supporting U.S. Open crowd

Anett Kontaveit said she expected the sold-out crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium to throw their full support behind Serena Williams during her win on Wednesday, but the environment was "hard" and unlike anything, she had faced before. Williams, who is considered by many to be the greatest of all time, is poised to drop the curtain on her career after the tournament and her vocal fanbase did everything in their power to will the 23-time Grand Slam champion into the third round.

Tennis-Under the eye of the Tiger, Williams aces second-round test

Serena Williams credited Tiger Woods on Wednesday as one of the main reasons she was still playing tennis and had the golf great on his feet during her stunning win over world number two Anett Kontaveit to reach the third round of the U.S. Open. Woods, like Williams, considered to be the GOAT (Greatest of All-Time) in his sport, cheered her on from the stands at Flushing Meadows in what is expected to be her final tournament.

Tennis-Murray overcomes Nava to move into U.S. Open third round

Former world number one Andy Murray survived an early scare to beat American wildcard Emilio Nava 5-7 6-3 6-1 6-0 at the U.S. Open on Wednesday to move into the third round of a Grand Slam for only the second time in five years. Murray's victory also marked the first time since 2016 that he had reached the third round at Flushing Meadows, where he won his maiden Grand Slam title a decade ago.

Tennis-Gauff's win warms up U.S. Open stage for Serena

Coco Gauff beat Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-2 7-6(4) to warm up Arthur Ashe Stadium court for Serena Williams, who was scheduled to play what could be the final singles match of her career under the lights on Wednesday. The 18-year-old Gauff clawed back from 5-3 down in the second set to reach the third round and claim her second consecutive win on the world's largest stage for tennis, the 23,771-capacity crown jewel of Flushing Meadows.

Tennis-U.S. Open clash with Serena a dream come true for Tomljanovic

Win, lose or draw, Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic said she will relish the opportunity to play her idol Serena Williams when they face off at the U.S. Open on Friday. Tomljanovic beat Russia's Evgeniya Rodina on Wednesday just minutes before Williams, who is expected to retire after the tournament, upset world number two Anett Kontaveit to advance to the third round.

Arrested Tokyo 2020 sponsor executive says he gave cash to Japan's ex-PM Mori - Sankei

The former chairman of Tokyo Olympics sponsors Aoki Holdings has told prosecutors he gave 2 million yen ($14,300) in cash to the head of the Games' organizing committee, former prime minister Yoshiro Mori, the Sankei daily reported. Hironori Aoki, who was arrested last month for suspected bribery involving another Tokyo 2020 executive, told prosecutors he handed Mori the cash on two occasions while the latter was head of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, the paper said on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Tennis-Medvedev storms into third round after cruising past Rinderknecht

World number one Daniil Medvedev maintained his strong start to his U.S. Open title defense on Wednesday, dispatching France's Arthur Rinderknech 6-2 7-5 6-3 in the Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach the third round. After an inconsistent run-up to Flushing Meadows, Medvedev gained momentum after his straight-sets win over Stefan Kozlov in the first round on Monday and picked up where he left off against Rinderknecht.

(With inputs from agencies.)