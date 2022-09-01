India squad for SAFF U-17 Championship named

Left Menu

Head coach Bibiano Fernandes on Thursday named a 23-member India squad for the SAFF U-17 Championship which kicks off in Colombo on September 5.India begin their campaign against Bhutan on the opening day of the tournament.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 13:48 IST
Head coach Bibiano Fernandes on Thursday named a 23-member India squad for the SAFF U-17 Championship which kicks off in Colombo on September 5.

India begin their campaign against Bhutan on the opening day of the tournament. The final is slated for September 16.

''The boys have worked so hard over the months. They are excited. They are hitting the ground with high levels of intensity and motivation,'' said Bibiano.

''We believe this batch has what it takes to outdo what the previous two batches achieved. Our short-term aim is to win the SAFF U17 Championship and qualify for the AFC U17 Championships as group leaders,'' the coach stated.

Squad: GOALKEEPERS: Sahil, Julfikar Gazi, Tajamul Islam.

DEFENDERS: Ricky Meetei, Mukul Panwar, Manjot Singh Dhami, Balkaran Singh, Suraj Kumar Singh, Chandan Yadav.

MIDFIELDERS: Gurnaj Singh Grewal, Korou Singh, Lalpekhlua, Vanlalpeka Guite, Boby Singh, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Huzafah Ahmam Dar, Ngarin Shaiza, Danny Meitei, Lalhmingchhuanga Fanai, Faizan Wahid, Obed Mangminhao Haokip.

FORWARDS: Thanglalsoun Gangte, Aman.

Fixtures for India's matches: September 5: Bhutan vs India (IST 3.30pm).

September 9: India vs Nepal (IST 3.30pm).

September 12: Semi-finals (IST 3.30pm and 8pm).

September 14: Final (IST 7pm).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

