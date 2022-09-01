Left Menu

Soccer-Manchester United complete Antony signing from Ajax

The 22-year-old, who joins for a reported initial fee of 80.75 million pounds ($93.65 million) and who played under United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax, signed a five-year contract with the option of an additional year, United said. "This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world," Antony told the club's website.

Manchester United have completed the signing of Brazil winger Antony from Ajax Amsterdam, the Premier League club said in a statement on Thursday. The 22-year-old, who joins for a reported initial fee of 80.75 million pounds ($93.65 million) and who played under United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax, signed a five-year contract with the option of an additional year, United said.

"This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world," Antony told the club's website. Antony registered 12 goals and 10 assists in 33 games in all competitions as Ajax won a third straight Eredivisie title and made the last 16 in the Champions League last season.

He has been capped nine times by Brazil since his debut in 2021, scoring twice. "Playing under Erik ten Hag was perfect for me and my development," Antony added. "His style of football and coaching brings out the best in me..."

"My time at Ajax was fantastic ... but now I am ready for the next challenge, and I can't wait to join my new team mates and play my part in bringing success to Manchester United." United are 12th in the Premier League standings with six points from four games. They travel to bottom side Leicester City on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8624 pounds)

