Left Menu

Athletics-World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing 2023 postponed due to COVID

The World Athletics Indoor Championships, scheduled to be held in Nanjing from March 17-19 in 2023, have been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic conditions in China, governing body World Athletics said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 15:39 IST
Athletics-World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing 2023 postponed due to COVID
Representative image Image Credit: PxHere

The World Athletics Indoor Championships, scheduled to be held in Nanjing from March 17-19 in 2023, have been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic conditions in China, governing body World Athletics said on Thursday. Nanjing was initially selected to host the 2020 World Athletics Indoor Championships, which were first postponed until March 2021, and then to March 2023, as the pandemic continued.

"This decision was taken with the agreement of both the Nanjing organising committee and the Chinese Athletics Association (CAA), due to the ongoing pandemic conditions," a statement by World Athletics said. The next edition of the World Athletics Indoor Championships will now be held in Glasgow on March 1-3 in 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
2
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended BJP leader Seema Patra

"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022