Athletics-World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing 2023 postponed due to COVID

The World Athletics Indoor Championships, scheduled to be held in Nanjing from March 17-19 in 2023, have been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic conditions in China, governing body World Athletics said on Thursday. Nanjing was initially selected to host the 2020 World Athletics Indoor Championships, which were first postponed until March 2021, and then to March 2023, as the pandemic continued.

"This decision was taken with the agreement of both the Nanjing organising committee and the Chinese Athletics Association (CAA), due to the ongoing pandemic conditions," a statement by World Athletics said. The next edition of the World Athletics Indoor Championships will now be held in Glasgow on March 1-3 in 2024.

