US Open: Bianca Andreescu storms into R3, beats Beatriz Haddad Maia

Canadian put in a vintage performance against Haddad Maia 6-2, 6-4 to set up a thrilling third-round clash with France's Caroline Garcia.

ANI | Updated: 01-09-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 16:23 IST
Bianca Andreescu (Photo: Bianca Andreescu/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
2019 champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the US Open after beating No.15 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia to close out the star-studded Day 3. Canadian put in a vintage performance against Haddad Maia 6-2, 6-4 to set up a thrilling third-round clash with France's Caroline Garcia.

Andreescu played a physical and disciplined match to defeat the surging Brazilian. Andreescu finished the match with a tidy 11 winners to 14 unforced errors, while Haddad Maia hit 20 winners to 30 unforced errors. "I actually like playing these tougher opponents because I think I'm more on my A-game when I play higher ranked players, which is a good tendency but also a bad tendency because I want to be like that with whoever I play," WTA.com quoted Andreescu as saying.

"And I also like to have tough draws because I feel like the victory is much sweeter in the end. Like, let's say I win the tournament and I have a tougher draw. I really like that," she added. "I know that she's been doing really well so I knew I had to bring my A-game today. If I didn't it could have gone differently. I was in a very positive mind frame and I fought until the end. I know the second set was a bit tighter but I hung in there and I'm really happy," Andreescu said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

