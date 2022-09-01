Soccer-Leicester sign defender Faes as replacement for Fofana

Left Menu

Leicester City have signed Belgium defender Wout Faes from French club Stade de Reims on a five-year-deal, subject to international clearance, the Premier League club announced on Thursday's transfer deadline day. Faes, who was named Reims' player of the season for 2021-22, will join Leicester as a replacement for Wesley Fofana, who moved to Chelsea this week.

The 24-year-old made his debut for Belgium in the Nations League in June this year. Faes is Leicester's second summer signing after they signed Alex Smithies as a backup goalkeeper on a free transfer.

