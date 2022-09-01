Left Menu

Soccer-Morocco confirm two World Cup warm-up friendlies

Morocco have confirmed two World Cup warm-up friendlies against South American opposition this month, a day after naming a new coach. At the World Cup, Morocco have been drawn in Group F and begin against Croatia on Nov. 23.

Morocco has confirmed two World Cup warm-up friendlies against South American opposition this month, a day after naming a new coach. Morocco will play Chile in Barcelona on Sept. 23 and Paraguay in Sevilla four days later in their final two preparatory games before the tournament in Qatar kicks off in November, the Morocco Football Federation said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, they announced Walid Regragui as their new coach after having dismissed the veteran Vahid Halilhodzic weeks earlier. At the World Cup, Morocco has been drawn in Group F and begins against Croatia on Nov. 23. They also take on Belgium and Canada in their group.

