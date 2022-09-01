Left Menu

Durand Cup: Jamshedpur FC beat Indian Air Force 2-1

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-09-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 18:31 IST
Durand Cup: Jamshedpur FC beat Indian Air Force 2-1

Jamshedpur FC ended their Durand Cup engagements on a positive note, defeating Indian Air Force 2-1 in a Group A match at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan here on Thursday.

The Red Miners scored a goal apiece in each half through Piyush Tahkuri (26') and Ruatmawia (84'), to finish with six points from four games and claim the third place in the group. Soma (39') scored the lone goal for the Air Force, who finished bottom of the group with four losses in as many games.

Indian Air Force made some good moves in the final third but lacked the finishing touches.

JFC's youngsters mounted well-organised attacks in the initial stages, and the Air Force also created some chances, but their finishing left a lot to be desired.

JFC opened the scoring when Ruatmawia, who had a fine game, played a beautiful through ball to Piyush Tahkuri who made no mistake with a first-time finish.

They almost added a second when the IAF team keeper Dinesh came out of his line to miss the ball completely, but Piyush couldn't finish in an empty net.

The airmen were starting to make a game out of it after the reverse and made two good moves in the about a 10-minute period, building up to the equaliser. They got their reward when, after an attack down the right, a layoff fell to Soma, who rifled a right-footer into the bottom right corner. It was a quality goal from about 30 yards out.

JFC had two opportunities to go ahead just before the end of the first half. Vinil Poojari got a free header from close range but hit the keeper while in the second, the JFC forward line could not keep the ball inside the frame of the goal with the keeper well out of his line.

Substitute Tapan Halder, who had scored the winner in the previous game, turned provider this time with a measured left-footed cross from the right flank, having spotted Ruatmawia's charge in between two defenders. The teenager met it on the full and beautifully side-volleyed it into the roof of the net to make it 2-1 in favour of JFC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

