Left Menu

Hitaashee edges one-shot ahead of Sneha

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-09-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 18:44 IST
Hitaashee edges one-shot ahead of Sneha

Hitaashee Bakshi, a two-time winner this season, landed a late eagle on the 14th hole and carded 4-under 68 to grab a one-shot lead over first round leader Sneha Singh in the 11th Leg of Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here.

Local star Sneha Singh, looking for her first win as a pro, was hit by a double bogey on the Par-5 seventh, as she carded 2-under 70 and dropped to second place.

Hitaashee (69-68) is now seven-under 137 and Sneha (68-70) trailed her by one shot at the scenic Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club.

Hitaashee birdied first, sixth and 11th and then eagled the 14th to go five-under for the day. A dropped shot on 16th pulled her back by one but she is still one clear of the field.

Sneha had a birdie on third and then had a bogey on fourth to become even par. A double bogey on seventh was followed by a birdie on ninth and she turned in one-over 37. Birdies on 11th, 14th and 17th helped her recover lost ground and card 70 to be placed second.

Pranavi Urs (70-71) with four birdies and three bogeys in a round of 71 lurked behind at 3-under 141 but the four-time winner this season is capable of a low score on the final day to turn the tables on the leading duo. Pranavi, seeking a fifth title of the season, was tied third alongside Nayanika Sanga (69-72). Nayanika, who was cruising with a fine 3-under for the front nine, stumbled with three bogeys in a matter of five holes on the back nine. She did recover slightly with a birdie on 17th.

The next three spots were occupied by amateurs Keerthana R Nair (70-72), Heena Kang (71-72) and Vidhatri Urs (72-72), who were fifth, sixth and seventh respectively.

Khushi Khanijau (77-68) made a huge nine-shot improvement from the first to the second round, and was tied eighth with Seher Atwal (70-75). Shweta Mansingh (69-78) was 10th.

The cut fell at 9-over 153 and 19 players will play the third and final round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
2
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended BJP leader Seema Patra

"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022