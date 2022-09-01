Soccer-Transfer deadline day deals

Latest news and highlights from Europe's top soccer leagues on transfer deadline day (times GMT): 1331 SOUTHAMPTON DEFENDER STEPHENS JOINS BOURNEMOUTH ON LOAN

Southampton defender Jack Stephens has joined promoted club Bournemouth on loan for the rest of the season. He made 151 appearances for Southampton after joining the club's academy in 2011. 1200 FOREST MAKE 19TH SIGNING AS BOLY JOINS

Promoted Nottingham Forest have made their 19th signing of the summer, bringing in defender Willy Boly from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a two-year deal. 1100 LEICESTER SIGN DEFENDER FAES

Leicester City have signed defender Wout Faes from French club Stade Reims on a five-year deal, subject to international clearance. He comes in as a replacement for Wesley Fofana, who moved to Chelsea. 0900 ROMEU LEAVES SOUTHAMPTON FOR GIRONA

Spanish midfielder Oriol Romeu has joined LaLiga side Girona after a seven-year spell at Southampton. 0855 MAN CITY SIGN DEFENDER AKANJI FROM DORTMUND

Premier League champions Manchester City have signed Swiss international defender Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract. 0830 ANTONY SIGNS FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH UNITED

Manchester United have completed the signing of Brazil winger Antony from Ajax on a five-year deal, with the option of an additional year. British media reported the transfer was worth initial 80.75 million pounds ($93.66 million), with a further 4.25 million pounds in add-ons for the 22-year-old.

