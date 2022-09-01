Left Menu

Thought I could win gold at CWG till last 500 metres: Sable

Indias long-distance runner Avinash Sable on Thursday said he believed he could win gold till the last stretch in the 3000 metres steeplechase event at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games recently.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 21:20 IST
Thought I could win gold at CWG till last 500 metres: Sable

India's long-distance runner Avinash Sable on Thursday said he believed he could win gold till the last stretch in the 3000 metres steeplechase event at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games recently. ''I thought I could win gold till the last 500 metres but then fell behind,'' Sable said on the sidelines of the launch of Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon here.

Of the 61 medals India won in Birmingham, Sable's 3000m steeplechase silver was the highlight.

The 27-year-old became the first non-Kenyan to win a men's 3000m steeplechase medal since 1994 when he won silver in Birmingham. He nearly won gold but finished 0.05 seconds behind Abraham Kibiwot in a thrilling sprint to the finish line.

This was right after his 11th place finish in the Athletics World Championships in the USA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
2
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended BJP leader Seema Patra

"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022