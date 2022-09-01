Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day four

World number one Iga Swiatek will face Sloane Stephens later, while 22-times major champion Rafa Nadal is in action against Fabio Fognini.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 21:25 IST
Highlights of the fourth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Thursday (times GMT): 1505 KVTIOVA GETS WALKOVER

Czech 21st seed Petra Kvitova, who has twice reached the quarter-finals at the U.S. Open, received a walkover into the third round after her opponent Anhelina Kalinina withdrew due to illness. 1503 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began in New York with the temperature hovering around 24 degree Celsius (75.2°F). World number one Iga Swiatek will face Sloane Stephens later, while 22-times major champion Rafa Nadal is in action against Fabio Fognini.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

