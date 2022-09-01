Bangladesh score 183/7 against Sri Lanka
Bangladesh scored 183 for seven Cup group in their final Asia Cup group game against Sri Lanka here here on Thursday.Afif Hossain top-scored for Bangladesh with a 22-ball 39, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz made 38. Brief Scores Bangladesh 183 for 7 in 20 overs Atif Hossain 39, Mehdiy Hasan Miraz 38 Chamika Karunaratne 232 vs Sri Lanka.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 01-09-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 21:33 IST
Afif Hossain top-scored for Bangladesh with a 22-ball 39, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz made 38. Mosaddek Hossain propped up the total with 24 not out off 9 balls.
Chamika Karunaratne returned with figures of 2/32, while Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva scalped 2/41. Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 183 for 7 in 20 overs (Atif Hossain 39, Mehdiy Hasan Miraz 38; Chamika Karunaratne 2/32) vs Sri Lanka.
