Bangladesh score 183/7 against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh scored 183 for seven Cup group in their final Asia Cup group game against Sri Lanka here here on Thursday.Afif Hossain top-scored for Bangladesh with a 22-ball 39, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz made 38. Brief Scores Bangladesh 183 for 7 in 20 overs Atif Hossain 39, Mehdiy Hasan Miraz 38 Chamika Karunaratne 232 vs Sri Lanka.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 01-09-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 21:33 IST
Bangladesh scored 183 for seven Cup group in their final Asia Cup group game against Sri Lanka here here on Thursday.

Afif Hossain top-scored for Bangladesh with a 22-ball 39, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz made 38. Mosaddek Hossain propped up the total with 24 not out off 9 balls.

Chamika Karunaratne returned with figures of 2/32, while Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva scalped 2/41. Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 183 for 7 in 20 overs (Atif Hossain 39, Mehdiy Hasan Miraz 38; Chamika Karunaratne 2/32) vs Sri Lanka.

