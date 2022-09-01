Bangladesh post challenging 183/7, courtesy late surge by Mosaddek

Bangladesh youngsters Afif Hossain and Mosaddek Hossain played impactful knocks at various stages of the innings to help their team reach a commanding 183 for seven against Sri Lanka in a do-or-die Asia Cup group league game here on Thursday.

Afif (39 off 22 balls) and Mahmudullah (27 off 22) added 57 runs in just 6.1 overs for the fifth wicket to ensure that Bangladesh lay the platform to cross the 180-run mark.

Then Mosaddek played a brilliant cameo, smashing 24 off nine balls to help Bangladesh reach a more than respectable total. The match that garnered a lot of attention due to a statement by Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka and a counter-reply by Bangladesh team manager Khaled Mahmud Sujon, saw both the teams scrap it out.

After the first innings, it was 'even stevens' as Sri Lanka ''without any world class bowlers'' as Mahmud had termed the opposition attack, did well enough till 14th over, only to lose the plot towards the end.

Bangladesh, on their part, could claim upper-hand as despite losing wickets at regular intervals, they kept up the tempo to post a challenging total in the end. A move to promote Mehidy Hasan Miraj (28 off 26 balls) at the top of the order did work partially as he did take on the Lankan attack before being castled by Wanindu Hasaranga's (2/41) googly.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan (24 off 22 balls) did hit a few cheeky boundaries off Chamika Karunartane as he completed 6000 runs in all forms of T20 (domestic and international) cricket.

He, however, feel to an indiscreet shot selection of a Mahesh Theekshana (1/23 in 4 overs) delivery that was aimed at the middle stump. Once Afif and Mahmudullah came together, they shifted gears as the last six overs yielded as many as 74 runs. Credit to tail-enders, Mosaddek and Taskin Ahmed (11 not out off 6 balls), Bangladesh garnered 17 of the last over.

