Sports News Roundup: Alonso apologises to 'legend' Hamilton after Spa spat; Fewer cars, more metro for Paris 2024 Games and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-FIFA set date for Chile appeal over Ecuador World Cup player

FIFA will hold an appeal hearing on Sept. 15 in the case of an Ecuador player that Chile claim played while ineligible during World Cup qualifying, the governing body told Reuters on Thursday. The Chilean Football Association has appealed FIFA's June 10th decision to dismiss their complaint that Ecuador's Byron Castillo was born in Tumaco, Colombia in 1995 and not in the Ecuadorean city of General Villamil Playas in 1998 as stated on his official documents.

Tennis-U.S. Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Thursday (times GMT): 1505 KVITOVA GETS WALKOVER AFTER KALININA WITHDRAWS

Broncos, Russell Wilson agree to 5-year, $245M extension

The Denver Broncos are signing quarterback Russell Wilson to a five-year, $245 million contract extension with $165 million in guaranteed money, multiple outlets reported Thursday. Wilson will be under contract with the Broncos for seven seasons and $296 million.

Olympics-Fewer cars, more metro for Paris 2024 Games

Paris 2024 officials will significantly reduce the use of dedicated cars and buses and have accredited personnel travel on public transport, using the city's current system rather than pay for costly additions in times of high inflation. After a three-day inspection by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), organising committee chief executive Etienne Thobois said the number of vehicles would be lower than at the Tokyo Olympics, which fewer people attended, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Motor racing-Mick Schumacher shuts down speculation about his F1 future

Mick Schumacher shut out speculation about his Formula One future on Thursday as his friend Esteban Ocon continued to push for the German to join him at Renault-owned Alpine as replacement for Fernando Alonso. Schumacher, son of seven-times world champion Michael, is out of contract with the Ferrari-powered Haas team at the end of the season when he could also leave the Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA).

Young Venezuelans aspire to gaming stardom despite obstacles

Gamer Gabriel Parra was ecstatic to see himself hailed as the "Venezuelan star" after scoring the fastest time in an international Formula 1 eSports racing competition in May. "The truth is that when I saw the result... it was something magical, surprising, a dream I always had as a child that came true," said 23-year-old Parra, who lives in central-Venezuela's Aragua state, and started playing video games at the age of four.

Soccer-Union host Bayern in unlikely top of the table Bundesliga clash

Union Berlin host champions Bayern Munich on Saturday in a classic David versus Goliath battle for top spot in the Bundesliga. Swiss coach Urs Fischer's Union may only have a few years of Bundesliga experience and operate on a fraction of their opponents' annual budget but his team have now gone 11 games without defeat, stretching into last season.

Motor racing-Alonso apologises to 'legend' Hamilton after Spa spat

Fernando Alonso apologised on Thursday for calling Lewis Hamilton an idiot after they collided at last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix and said his heat of the moment comments were blown out of proportion. The double world champion had also said on team radio, in a broadside heard by a global television audience, that the Mercedes driver only knew how to start and drive in first place.

Nervous but excited, Japan's first female World Cup referee primed for action

Japanese Yoshimi Yamashita, one of a trio set to make history this autumn in Qatar as the first women referees to officiate at a men's World Cup, feels both pressure and excitement at the prospect of being a pioneer. "We have to consistently see female referees (on the pitch) to normalise it. I feel pressure to earn everyone's trust and make that happen," the 36-year-old told a Tokyo news conference on Thursday.

Soccer-No Lukaku? No problem - Inter confident ahead of Milan derby

Inter Milan will be without the services of injured forward Romelu Lukaku for their derby clash with rivals AC Milan, but manager Simone Inzaghi feels confident ahead of Saturday's meeting despite the setback. A fiery atmosphere is expected after the bragging rights shifted from Inter to their city neighbours last season.

