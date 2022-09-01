Left Menu

Soccer-Brazil's Willian joins Fulham to return to Premier League

In August 2020 he signed for Arsenal before moving back to Brazil. Earlier on Thursday, Fulham have signed former France defender Layvin Kurzawa on a season-long loan from Paris St Germain.

Fulham signed forward Willian on a one-year deal on Thursday, as the Brazilian returns to the Premier League on a free transfer following the departure from Brazil Serie A side Corinthians. Willian had terminated the contract with Corinthians in August after receiving death threats, the former Arsenal and Chelsea player said.

"I'm happy to be here, I'm happy to be back in the Premier League," the 34-year-old, who has 70 caps for Brazil, told the club's video channel, FFCtv. Willian first moved to the Premier League in 2013, joining Chelsea from Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala.

During seven years with the west London club he won the Premier League twice, making 339 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions. In August 2020 he signed for Arsenal before moving back to Brazil.

Earlier on Thursday, Fulham have signed former France defender Layvin Kurzawa on a season-long loan from Paris St Germain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

