HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Thursday (times GMT): 1727 SWIATEK ROLLS INTO ROUND THREE

World number one Iga Swiatek advanced to the third round with a comfortable 6-3 6-2 win over former champion Sloane Stephens of the United States. 1655 AZARENKA THROUGH

Three-time U.S. Open finalist Victoria Azarenka defeated Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk 6-2 6-3 after an unforced error from Kostyuk's forehand gave the 26th seeded Belarusian the win on her third match point. 1627 PEGULA ADVANCES TO THIRD ROUND

American eighth seed Jessica Pegula booked her place in the third round after overcoming Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4 6-4. 1505 KVITOVA GETS WALKOVER AFTER KALININA WITHDRAWS

Czech 21st seed Petra Kvitova, who has twice reached the quarter-finals at the U.S. Open, received a walkover into the third round after her Ukrainian opponent Anhelina Kalinina withdrew due to illness. 1503 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began in New York with the temperature hovering around 24 degree Celsius (75.2°F). World number one Iga Swiatek will face Sloane Stephens later, while 22-times major champion Rafa Nadal is in action against Fabio Fognini.

