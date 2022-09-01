Worcestershire rope in Pakistan batter Azhar Ali for 2023 season

Worcestershire have re-signed Pakistan star Azhar Ali as an overseas player for the 2023 season after making a positive impact in his first year at New Road. Azhar has contributed exceptionally well on the pitch in the County Championship with 607 runs from eight matches at an average of 46.69, as well as hitting a brilliant 130 against Northants in the Royal London Cup.

But of equal importance has been his influence on the other players in the squad in terms of passing on knowledge and giving advice. Worcestershire Cricket Steering Group Chairman, Paul Pridgeon said in an official statement released by the club: "Azhar has loved it here and wants to come back and do a job for us again next season, and we are delighted he has signed for another year. Azhar has done really well for us. We think he is a brilliant cricketer, he has fitted into our dressing room, and the players love him."

"To get someone who is available for most of, if not the entire season, again is another bonus with your overseas player because I think it is going to be harder and harder to do that. He has had interest from other first-class counties as well, but he has indicated he has really loved being at Worcestershire, and his family are settled here. "Azhar has really helped some of the other lads, and the most significant influence has been on Jack Haynes. Jack is a talented cricketer, but with the time he has spent batting with Azhar at the crease, he has looked much more reassured, calmer, and more patient. I think Azhar has been a great influence with him on and off the field," Pridgeon added.

Azhar said: "Being part of the Worcestershire setup has been such an enjoyable experience for me, and I'm delighted to be coming back for another year. There is so much potential in this squad, and, as well as being glad that I've been able to play my part with the bat, I've been happy to pass on my knowledge and experience to other people." "The team have played a lot of good cricket in the Championship this year and could easily have picked up another two or three wins, and I hope I can help the team to kick on next year. We have already strengthened for next season by signing Adam Hose and Matthew Waite, and I think the future is very bright for the Club," he added. (ANI)

