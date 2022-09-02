Left Menu

Soccer-AC Milan sign Barca defender Dest on loan

Barcelona defender Sergino Dest has joined Serie A side AC Milan on a one-year loan with the option to make the move permanent, both clubs said on Thursday. Dest is Milan's seventh signing since the close season as they look to defend their first Serie A title in 11 years. They are fifth in the standings on eight points after four matches ahead of Saturday's clash with city rivals Inter.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2022 01:20 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 01:20 IST
Barcelona defender Sergino Dest has joined Serie A side AC Milan on a one-year loan with the option to make the move permanent, both clubs said on Thursday. The Ajax Amsterdam youth product, who has represented the United States 17 times, joined Barca from the Dutch side in 2020.

The 21-year-old has made a total of 72 appearances for the Spanish side, scoring three goals and making four assists. Dest is Milan's seventh signing since the close season as they look to defend their first Serie A title in 11 years.

They are fifth in the standings on eight points after four matches ahead of Saturday's clash with city rivals Inter.

