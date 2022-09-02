HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Thursday (times GMT): 2005 ALCARAZ TAKES DOWN CORIA

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz was made to sweat in the third set but he came out on top in his second round match against Argentine Federico Coria, winning 6-2 6-1 7-5 to progress. 1915 SINNER SAILS INTO THIRD ROUND

Italian 11th seed Jannik Sinner survived a tough second set to beat American Christopher Eubanks 6-4 7-6(8) 6-2. He next faces Grigor Dimitrov or Brandon Nakashima.

Order of play on Thursday 1900 MARTIC STUNS BADOSA

Spanish fourth seed Paula Badosa became the latest high-profile casualty in the women's draw, going down 6-7(5) 6-1 6-2 to Croatia's Petra Martic. 1800 BENCIC SINKS CIRSTEA

Olympic champion Belinda Bencic fought back from a set down to see off Sorana Cirstea of Romania 3-6 7-5 6-2 and move into the third round. In the men's draw, former champion Marin Cilic made light work of Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas, winning 6-3 7-6(4) 6-3 to advance. Up next for the Croatian 15th seed is Dan Evans.

1727 SWIATEK ROLLS INTO ROUND THREE World number one Iga Swiatek advanced to the third round with a comfortable 6-3 6-2 win over former champion Sloane Stephens of the United States.

1655 AZARENKA THROUGH Three-time U.S. Open finalist Victoria Azarenka defeated Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk 6-2 6-3 after an unforced error from Kostyuk's forehand gave the 26th seeded Belarusian the win on her third match point.

1627 PEGULA ADVANCES TO THIRD ROUND American eighth seed Jessica Pegula booked her place in the third round after overcoming Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4 6-4.

1505 KVITOVA GETS WALKOVER AFTER KALININA WITHDRAWS Czech 21st seed Petra Kvitova, who has twice reached the quarter-finals at the U.S. Open, received a walkover into the third round after her Ukrainian opponent Anhelina Kalinina withdrew due to illness.

1503 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began in New York with the temperature hovering around 24 degree Celsius (75.2°F).

World number one Iga Swiatek will face Sloane Stephens later, while 22-times major champion Rafa Nadal is in action against Fabio Fognini. (Compiled by Manasi Pathak and Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru and Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk; Editing by Christian Radnedge and Ken Ferris)

