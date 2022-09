Soccer-Transfer deadline day deals

Latest news and highlights from Europe's top soccer leagues on transfer deadline day (times GMT): 2202 LIVERPOOL TAKE ARTHUR MELO ON LOAN

Liverpool moved to bolster their midfield by signing Brazilian Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus for season. The 26-year-old former Barcelona player became an urgent target after Jordan Henderson injured his hamstring on Wednesday, adding to Liverpool's injury woes.

2002 ASTON VILLA SIGN DENDONCKER FROM WOLVES Struggling Aston Villa have signed 27-year-old defensive midfielder Leander Dendoncker from Midlands rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers for a fee reported to be around 13 million pounds.

Dendoncker, who made more than 100 Premier League appearances for Wolves, has 29 caps for Belgium and his arrival will add to manager Steven Gerrard's midfield options. 1854 PSG SIGN SOLER FROM VALENCIA

Paris Saint Germain have signed Spain midfielder Carlos Soler from Valencia on a five-year deal. The 25-year-old had spent his entire career with his hometown club, making 182 appearances. 1630 DUBRAVKA JOINS MAN UNITED ON LOAN FROM NEWCASTLE

Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has joined Manchester United on a season-long loan from Newcastle United, with an option to make the move permanent. 1600 FULHAM SIGN BRAZILIAN WILLIAN

Fullham have signed former Brazil winger Willian on a one-year deal. He returns to the Premier League on a free transfer following his departure from Brazil Serie A side Corinthians in August. 1545 SENEGAL'S GUEYE REJOINS EVERTON

Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye has rejoined Everton on a two-year contract from Paris St Germain for a second spell, following his 2016-2019 stint. 1530 KURZAWA JOINS FULHAM ON LOAN FROM PSG

Fulham have signed former France defender Layvin Kurzawa on a season-long loan from Paris St Germain. 1410 WEIGL JOINS GLADBACH ON LOAN FROM BENFICA

German defensive midfielder Julian Weigl has joined Bundesliga club Borussia Moenchengladbach on a season-long loan from Portuguese side Benfica. 1400 BARCELONA TERMINATE BRAITHWAITE'S CONTRACT

Barcelona have terminated striker Martin Braithwaite's contract which ran until the end of the 2023-24 season, amid reports that the Denmark international is set to join Espanyol. 1331 SOUTHAMPTON DEFENDER STEPHENS JOINS BOURNEMOUTH ON LOAN

Southampton defender Jack Stephens has joined promoted club Bournemouth on loan for the rest of the season. He made 151 appearances for Southampton after joining the club's academy in 2011. 1200 FOREST MAKE 19TH SIGNING AS BOLY JOINS

Promoted Nottingham Forest have made their 19th signing of the summer, bringing in defender Willy Boly from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a two-year deal. 1100 LEICESTER SIGN DEFENDER FAES

Leicester City have signed defender Wout Faes from French club Stade Reims on a five-year deal, subject to international clearance. He comes in as a replacement for Wesley Fofana, who moved to Chelsea. 0900 ROMEU LEAVES SOUTHAMPTON FOR GIRONA

Spanish midfielder Oriol Romeu has joined LaLiga side Girona after a seven-year spell at Southampton. 0855 MAN CITY SIGN DEFENDER AKANJI FROM DORTMUND

Premier League champions Manchester City have signed Swiss international defender Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract. 0830 ANTONY SIGNS FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH UNITED

Manchester United have completed the signing of Brazil winger Antony from Ajax on a five-year deal, with the option of an additional year. British media reported the transfer was worth initial 80.75 million pounds ($93.66 million), with a further 4.25 million pounds in add-ons for the 22-year-old.

($1 = 0.8621 pounds)

