Soccer-Transfer deadline day deals

Latest news and highlights from Europe's top soccer leagues on transfer deadline day (times GMT): 2215 BELLERIN RETURNS TO BARCELONA

Spanish full back Hector Bellerin has terminated his contract with Arsenal and signed a one-year deal contract with Barcelona. The 27-year-old was a Barca youth product before moving to Arsenal when he was 16. 2210 SAINTS MAKE LATE DASH FOR SIGNINGS

Southampton have signed Croatia international centre back Duje Caleta-Car on a four-year contract from Olympique de Marseille and winger Samuel Edozie from Manchester City on a five-year deal. The south coast club also signed 18-year-old full back Juan Larios from Man City on a five-year contract while Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles joined on loan.

2200 TRANSFER WINDOW CLOSED The transfer window has now closed but the Premier League said clubs that submitted a deal sheet before the deadline can still complete moves.

2157 VILLA SIGN BEDNAREK ON LOAN Aston Villa have signed Polish centre back Jan Bednarek on loan from Southampton for the rest of the season.

2155 EVERTON'S GOMES MOVES TO LILLE ON LOAN Everton midfielder Andre Gomes has joined Ligue 1 side Lille on loan for the rest of the season.

2150 VINICIUS JOINS FULHAM FROM BENFICA Fulham have signed Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius from Benfica on a three-year deal. The 27-year-old returns to the Premier League for a second stint following a loan spell with Tottenham Hotspur in the 2020-21 season.

"I'm happy to be back in the Premier League again. I'm more experienced now and I think I can help the club," he said. 2221 EVERTON SIGN JAMES GARNER FROM MANCHESTER UNITED

Everton signed Manchester United midfielder James Garner for a reported fee of 15 million pounds. The 21-year-old Merseysider had few opportunities at United but impressed on a loan spell at Nottingham Forest where he was a key member of their promotion winning team last season.

2202 LIVERPOOL TAKE ARTHUR MELO ON LOAN Liverpool moved to bolster their midfield by signing Brazilian Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus for season.

The 26-year-old former Barcelona player became an urgent target after Jordan Henderson injured his hamstring on Wednesday, adding to Liverpool's injury woes. 2002 ASTON VILLA SIGN DENDONCKER FROM WOLVES

Struggling Aston Villa have signed 27-year-old defensive midfielder Leander Dendoncker from Midlands rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers for a fee reported to be around 13 million pounds. Dendoncker, who made more than 100 Premier League appearances for Wolves, has 29 caps for Belgium and his arrival will add to manager Steven Gerrard's midfield options.

1854 PSG SIGN SOLER FROM VALENCIA Paris Saint Germain have signed Spain midfielder Carlos Soler from Valencia on a five-year deal. The 25-year-old had spent his entire career with his hometown club, making 182 appearances.

1630 DUBRAVKA JOINS MAN UNITED ON LOAN FROM NEWCASTLE Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has joined Manchester United on a season-long loan from Newcastle United, with an option to make the move permanent.

1600 FULHAM SIGN BRAZILIAN WILLIAN Fulham have signed former Brazil winger Willian on a one-year deal. He returns to the Premier League on a free transfer following his departure from Brazil Serie A side Corinthians in August.

1545 SENEGAL'S GUEYE REJOINS EVERTON Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye has rejoined Everton on a two-year contract from Paris St Germain for a second spell, following his 2016-2019 stint.

1530 KURZAWA JOINS FULHAM ON LOAN FROM PSG Fulham have signed former France defender Layvin Kurzawa on a season-long loan from Paris St Germain.

1410 WEIGL JOINS GLADBACH ON LOAN FROM BENFICA German defensive midfielder Julian Weigl has joined Bundesliga club Borussia Moenchengladbach on a season-long loan from Portuguese side Benfica.

1400 BARCELONA TERMINATE BRAITHWAITE'S CONTRACT Barcelona have terminated striker Martin Braithwaite's contract which ran until the end of the 2023-24 season, amid reports that the Denmark international is set to join Espanyol.

1331 SOUTHAMPTON DEFENDER STEPHENS JOINS BOURNEMOUTH ON LOAN Southampton defender Jack Stephens has joined promoted club Bournemouth on loan for the rest of the season. He made 151 appearances for Southampton after joining the club's academy in 2011.

1200 FOREST MAKE 19TH SIGNING AS BOLY JOINS Promoted Nottingham Forest have made their 19th signing of the summer, bringing in defender Willy Boly from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a two-year deal.

1100 LEICESTER SIGN DEFENDER FAES Leicester City have signed defender Wout Faes from French club Stade Reims on a five-year deal, subject to international clearance. He comes in as a replacement for Wesley Fofana, who moved to Chelsea.

0900 ROMEU LEAVES SOUTHAMPTON FOR GIRONA Spanish midfielder Oriol Romeu has joined LaLiga side Girona after a seven-year spell at Southampton.

0855 MAN CITY SIGN DEFENDER AKANJI FROM DORTMUND Premier League champions Manchester City have signed Swiss international defender Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract.

0830 ANTONY SIGNS FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH UNITED Manchester United have completed the signing of Brazil winger Antony from Ajax on a five-year deal, with the option of an additional year.

British media reported the transfer was worth initial 80.75 million pounds ($93.66 million), with a further 4.25 million pounds in add-ons for the 22-year-old. ($1 = 0.8621 pounds) (Compiled by Hritika Sharma, Manasi Pathak and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk; Editing by Toby Davis/Christian Radnedge/Ken Ferris)

