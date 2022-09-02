Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Top-ranked Swiatek cruises past former champion Stephens in second round

World number one Iga Swiatek chipped away at American Sloane Stephens' defensive play to roll into the third round of the U.S. Open 6-3 6-2 on Thursday on her Arthur Ashe Stadium debut. The 2017 champion Stephens saved eight of 12 break points but once again could not fend off the Pole's offensive barrage after losing to her in straight sets last month in the Cincinnati third round.

Motor racing-Ferrari expect to be fighting at the front in Zandvoort

Ferrari are confident they will be a lot closer to Red Bull in this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix than they were in Belgium last Sunday. The race is a home one for Red Bull's runaway Formula One leader Max Verstappen, who was in a league of his own at Spa-Francorchamps and won in front of his Orange Army of fans in the Netherlands last year.

Soccer-Forest gamble on quantity, City hit jackpot with Haaland

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper said on Thursday he was looking forward to the transfer window shutting, presumably so he could head home to sit in a dark room. As the clock ticked down on deadline day, centre back Willy Boly became Forest's 19th signing of a head-spinning close season.

Tennis-Alcaraz tames Coria to reach U.S. Open third round

Teenager Carlos Alcaraz fended off a late push from veteran Argentine Federico Coria to emerge with a 6-2 6-1 7-5 win on Thursday to reach the U.S. Open third round where he will face American Jenson Brooksby. The young Spaniard used his all-court speed and punishing forehand to win the final 10 points of the first set and broke Coria's serve to open the second to cruise to a 2-0 sets lead.

Soccer-Aubameyang makes Premier League return with two-year Chelsea deal

Chelsea have signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona, with the Gabon striker signing a two-year contract to seal a return to the Premier League, the two clubs said on Thursday. The transfer was announced well after the 2200 GMT deadline but Chelsea had submitted the paperwork to the Premier League in time after the former Arsenal striker arrived in London late on Thursday.

Tennis-Ukrainian Kostyuk's handshake refusal latest sign of tension at U.S. Open

Geopolitical tensions simmered at the U.S. Open on Thursday as Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk refused the customary handshake at the net when Belarusian Victoria Azarenka defeated her 6-2 6-3 in the second round. The pair exchanged a quick tap of the racket on Court 17 after Kostyuk whacked the ball into the net on the third match point and the three-time Flushing Meadows finalist let out a triumphant roar.

Motor racing-Hamilton wants to get more involved in sports team ownership

Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, who recently invested in the Denver Broncos, said he wants to get more involved with teams to boost Black ownership and equity in sport. Hamilton was asked at the Dutch Grand Prig on Thursday about reports British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, a co-owner of the Mercedes F1 team, wanted to buy English soccer giants Manchester United.

Tennis-Serena's championship odds cut amid U.S. Open run

Serena Williams' unexpected run to the the U.S. Open third round has sliced her odds of winning a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title, Caesars Sportsbook said on Thursday. The American great came into what is expected to be her final tournament as a 50-1 long-shot to win the title but after upsetting world number two Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday she is now 14-1, according to Caesars.

Basketball-Nowitzki's No. 14 jersey retired by German national team

Dirk Nowitzki, widely considered one of the best foreign-born NBA players of all-time, had his No. 14 international jersey retired on Thursday by the German Basketball Federation ahead of the opening day of the FIBA EuroBasket 2022 in Cologne. The towering power forward got his first taste of success at international level when he won a bronze medal with Germany at the 2002 World Cup and silver at the 2005 European Championship, taking home Most Valuable Player trophies from both events.

Soccer-No Lukaku? No problem - Inter confident ahead of Milan derby

Inter Milan will be without the services of injured forward Romelu Lukaku for their derby clash with rivals AC Milan, but manager Simone Inzaghi feels confident ahead of Saturday's meeting despite the setback. A fiery atmosphere is expected after the bragging rights shifted from Inter to their city neighbours last season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)