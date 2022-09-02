Left Menu

Tennis-Kyrgios fined for spitting, obscenities at U.S. Open

Fiery Australian Nick Kyrgios has been fined $7,500 for "spitting and audible obscenities" during his second-round win at the U.S. Open on Wednesday, tournament organizers told Reuters. The fine was the largest handed out to a player at the tournament so far.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2022 05:34 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 05:34 IST
Tennis-Kyrgios fined for spitting, obscenities at U.S. Open

Fiery Australian Nick Kyrgios has been fined $7,500 for "spitting and audible obscenities" during his second-round win at the U.S. Open on Wednesday, tournament organizers told Reuters.

The fine was the largest handed out to a player at the tournament so far. The Wimbledon finalist maintained a running dialogue with himself throughout his 7-6(3) 6-4 4-6 6-4 win over the Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi but boiled over when he was broken late in the fourth set.

He immediately spat in the direction of his players' box and swore at a man there he deemed as being insufficiently supportive. "Go home if you're not going to (expletive) support me, bro," he shouted during the changeover.

"You are not a spectator." Kyrgios also complained about the smell of cannabis during his night match at Louis Armstrong Stadium, saying he was concerned it could aggravate his asthma.

Fines for unsportsmanlike conduct are nothing new to the big-serving 27-year-old. He was fined for spitting towards a fan after his first round win at this year's Wimbledon and again for swearing at an umpire during his heated fourth-round victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Kyrgios is also being sued for defamation by a fan he accused of looking like she had "700 drinks" during his defeat in the final of the grass court major, where he also berated members of his players' box.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
2
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Canada's Conservatives set to embrace populist to take on Trudeau; U.N. says China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and more

World News Roundup: Canada's Conservatives set to embrace populist to take o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022