HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Thursday (times GMT): 0210 IVASHKA UPSETS HURKACZ

Belarusian Ilya Ivashka stunned eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz 6-4 4-6 7-6(5) 6-3 to reach the third round, where he will meet Lorenzo Musetti of Italy. 0125 WILLIAMS SISTERS FALL AT FIRST HURDLE

Serena and Venus Williams, partnering each other for the first time at a major since 2018, were knocked out in the first round after a 7-6(5) 6-4 defeat by Czech pair Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka. READ MORE:

U.S. Open order of play on Friday 0050 SHAPOVALOV PROGRESSES

Canadian 19th seed Denis Shapovalov overcame a slight wobble in the second set to get the better of Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4 4-6 6-3 6-2. He next faces Andrey Rublev. 0045 COLLINS TOO GOOD FOR BUCSA

Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins eased into the third round with a commanding 6-2 7-5 win over Spain's Cristina Bucsa. Up next for the American is Frenchwoman Alize Cornet. 2255 SABALENKA FIGHTS BACK TO OUST KANEPI

Belarusian sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka, a semi-finalist last year, roared back from 5-1 down in the second set and saved two match points along the way to overcome Estonian veteran Kaia Kanepi 2-6 7-6(8) 6-4. Former finalist Karolina Pliskova also booked her place in the third round with a comfortable 6-3 6-2 win over fellow Czech Marie Bouzkova.

2050 NORRIE THROUGH IN STRAIGHT SETS British number one Cameron Norrie was barely troubled in a convincing 6-4 6-4 7-6(4) win over unseeded Portuguese Joao Sousa.

2020 RUBLEV BLASTS PAST KWON Andrey Rublev, a two-times quarter-finalist in New York, swept aside South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo 6-3 6-0 6-4 to move into the third round.

Twice major winner Garbine Muguruza also progressed after a dominant 6-0 6-4 victory over Linda Fruhvirtova. 2005 ALCARAZ TAKES DOWN CORIA

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz was made to sweat in the third set but he came out on top in his second round match against Argentine Federico Coria, winning 6-2 6-1 7-5 to progress. 1915 SINNER SAILS INTO THIRD ROUND

Italian 11th seed Jannik Sinner survived a tough second set to beat American Christopher Eubanks 6-4 7-6(8) 6-2. He next faces Brandon Nakashima. 1900 MARTIC STUNS BADOSA

Spanish fourth seed Paula Badosa became the latest high-profile casualty in the women's draw, going down 6-7(5) 6-1 6-2 to Croatia's Petra Martic. 1800 BENCIC SINKS CIRSTEA

Olympic champion Belinda Bencic fought back from a set down to see off Sorana Cirstea of Romania 3-6 7-5 6-2 and move into the third round. In the men's draw, former champion Marin Cilic made light work of Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas, winning 6-3 7-6(4) 6-3 to advance. Up next for the Croatian 15th seed is Dan Evans.

1727 SWIATEK ROLLS INTO ROUND THREE World number one Iga Swiatek advanced to the third round with a comfortable 6-3 6-2 win over former champion Sloane Stephens of the United States.

1655 AZARENKA THROUGH Three-time U.S. Open finalist Victoria Azarenka defeated Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk 6-2 6-3 after an unforced error from Kostyuk's forehand gave the 26th seeded Belarusian the win on her third match point.

1627 PEGULA ADVANCES TO THIRD ROUND American eighth seed Jessica Pegula booked her place in the third round after overcoming Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4 6-4.

1505 KVITOVA GETS WALKOVER AFTER KALININA WITHDRAWS Czech 21st seed Petra Kvitova, who has twice reached the quarter-finals at the U.S. Open, received a walkover into the third round after her Ukrainian opponent Anhelina Kalinina withdrew due to illness.

1503 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began in New York with the temperature hovering around 24 Celsius (75.2 Fahrenheit).

(Compiled by Manasi Pathak, Dhruv Munjal and Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru and Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk; Editing by Christian Radnedge, Ken Ferris & Shri Navaratnam)

