Liverpool signs Arthur Melo on loan to bolster midfield

Liverpool bolstered its midfield by adding Brazil international Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus for the rest of the season in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had belatedly made signing a midfielder a priority due to injuries at the position, most recently to captain Jordan Henderson. The England international sustained a hamstring injury in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Newcastle at Anfield, leaving the field after 71 minutes.

Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita are also out injured, forcing Klopp to make a late foray into the market.

The 26-year-old Arthur is a playmaking midfielder who himself was slowed by injuries last season, and hasn't started a game this season either because of a foot problem.

The Brazilian, who played the past two seasons at Juventus following two years at Barcelona, is hoping to force his way into his national team's squad for the World Cup. He has played 22 times for Brazil.

''We talked a lot,'' Arthur said about Liverpool, ''and our ideas and visions were a good fit so I'm sure it was the right choice. I'm really happy and highly motivated to continue living my dream on the pitch and giving my all in a Liverpool shirt.''

