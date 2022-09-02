In Bhutia's presence, kit, official ball and trophies of Subroto Cup unveiled

Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia were among the dignitaries present as the organisers of the Subroto Cup unveiled the kit, official ball and trophies for the 61st edition of the football tournament.

The tournament, the upcoming edition of which is beginning on September 6 in the national capital, is organised by the Subroto Mukherjee Sports Education Society (SMSES).

Air Marshal K Anantharaman VSM, Air Officer-in-Charge Administration and Vice Chairman, SMSES, graced the occasion as chief guest while Bhutia was the guest of honour.

Air Marshal RK Anand, Directorate General (Administration) & Member Subroto Society was also present on the occasion.

The Subroto Cup, an annual school football tournament which first started in 1960 by the first Indian Air Force Chief, Air Marshal Subroto Mukerjee, will be resuming after a pandemic-induced break of two years.

This year a total of 92 schools representing 25 states and union territories of India have qualified across the three categories and a team from Bangladesh will also be participating.

Speaking on the occasion, Air Marshal K Anantharaman said, ''This tournament will provide a platform for the kids to pursue a professional career in football and SMSES along with Indian Air Force will ensure that no stone is left unturned in the smooth conduct of the tournament.'' Bhutia said, ''I had started my football journey by playing in the Subroto Cup and it is an honour for me to be invited as the guest of honour for the same tournament.

''The kids will receive very good exposure by competing against some of the top school teams in the country and I hope that many future Indian players come out from this tournament.'' The tournament will be conducted in three categories beginning with the sub junior boys (Under 14) from September 6-15, 2022, followed by the junior girls (Under 17) from September 19-28, and finally the junior boys (Under 17) starting October 3, with the finals slated for October 13.

A total prize money in excess of Rs 23,00,000 has been set aside across the three categories for the winners and the runners-up. This includes a winning prize of Rs 3.5 lakh for the junior boys and junior girls as well as Rs 2.5 lakh for the sub junior boys winning team.

Scholarship for 75 Players Additionally, a selection committee consisting of eminent footballers will pick 25 outstanding players in each category for awarding of scholarships. All the players selected will be awarded a scholarship (one time grant) of Rs 25,000 in the junior boys and junior girls categories and Rs 15,000 for the sub-junior boys category.

