Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Spencer Strider fans Atlanta-record 16; Tennis-Top-ranked Swiatek cruises past former champion Stephens in second round and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Spencer Strider fans Atlanta-record 16

Rookie Spencer Strider pitched eight scoreless innings and set a franchise record for a nine-inning game with 16 strikeouts as the Atlanta Braves beat the visiting Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Thursday. Strider (9-4) posted the highest strikeout total by a Braves pitcher since the franchise moved to Atlanta. Hall of Famer Warren Spahn struck out 18 in 15 innings for the Boston Braves against the Chicago Cubs on June 14, 1952.

Tennis-Top-ranked Swiatek cruises past former champion Stephens in second round

World number one Iga Swiatek chipped away at American Sloane Stephens' defensive play to roll into the third round of the U.S. Open 6-3 6-2 on Thursday on her Arthur Ashe Stadium debut. The 2017 champion Stephens saved eight of 12 break points but once again could not fend off the Pole's offensive barrage after losing to her in straight sets last month in the Cincinnati third round.

Soccer-Australia out of 2023 Asian Cup race, wants to host 2026 women's tournament

Australia decided not to bid for the 2023 Asian Cup but will submit one for the 2026 women's tournament, Football Australia said on Friday. Australia, along with South Korea, Indonesia and Qatar, had submitted an expression of interest to replace China as hosts of the 2023 tournament.

Tennis-Williams sisters crash out of U.S. Open doubles but Serena not done yet

The U.S. Open turned over Arthur Ashe Stadium to the Williams sisters on Thursday for a prime-time first-round doubles match that could have been Serena's last after the pair fell 7-6 (5) 6-4 to the Czech duo of Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova. Winners of 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, including two U.S. Opens, the Williams sisters were playing together for the first time in more than four years, the occasion attracting a capacity crowd to watch one of tennis's most successful partnerships take perhaps a final bow.

Soccer-Forest gamble on quantity, City hit jackpot with Haaland

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper said on Thursday he was looking forward to the transfer window shutting, presumably so he could head home to sit in a dark room. As the clock ticked down on deadline day, center-back Willy Boly became Forest's 19th signing of a head-spinning close season.

Tennis-Alcaraz tames Coria to reach U.S. Open third round

Teenager Carlos Alcaraz fended off a late push from veteran Argentine Federico Coria to emerge with a 6-2 6-1 7-5 win on Thursday to reach the U.S. Open third round where he will face American Jenson Brooksby. The young Spaniard used his all-court speed and punishing forehand to win the final 10 points of the first set and broke Coria's serve to open the second to cruise to a 2-0 sets lead.

Tennis-Ukrainian Kostyuk's handshake refusal latest sign of tension at U.S. Open

Geopolitical tensions simmered at the U.S. Open on Thursday as Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk refused the customary handshake at the net when Belarusian Victoria Azarenka defeated her 6-2 6-3 in the second round. The pair exchanged a quick tap of the racket on Court 17 after Kostyuk whacked the ball into the net on the third match point and the three-time Flushing Meadows finalist let out a triumphant roar.

Tennis-Kyrgios fined for spitting, obscenities at U.S. Open

Fiery Australian Nick Kyrgios has been fined $7,500 for "spitting and audible obscenities" during his second-round win at the U.S. Open on Wednesday, tournament organizers told Reuters. The fine was the largest handed out to a player at the tournament so far.

Basketball-Nowitzki's No. 14 jersey was retired by the German national team

Dirk Nowitzki, widely considered one of the best foreign-born NBA players of all time, had his No. 14 international jersey retired on Thursday by the German Basketball Federation ahead of the opening day of the FIBA EuroBasket 2022 in Cologne. The towering power forward got his first taste of success at the international level when he won a bronze medal with Germany at the 2002 World Cup and silver at the 2005 European Championship, taking home Most Valuable Player trophies from both events.

Tennis-Nadal wins ugly U.S. Open match against Fognini

Rafa Nadal overcame a horrid start and a bloody nose to beat Fabio Fognini 2-6 6-4 6-2 6-1 and reach the third round of the U.S Open on Thursday. The veteran Italian came out flying to build a set and a 4-2 lead as Nadal struggled to find a rhythm, raising the possibility of an upset like the one Fognini memorably pulled off against the Spaniard at Arthur Ashe Stadium seven years ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)