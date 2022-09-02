Indian team 32nd, Rayhan Thomas 45th as Japan lead in World Amateurs

India's Rayhan Thomas landed an eagle in his second round of 2-under 70 at the Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche in the 32nd World Amateur Team Championship here.

Thomas, who went from his Dubai base to college at the Oklahoma State University in the US, had earlier shot 1-over 72 at the Le Golf National. With a total of 1-under, Thomas was placed tied 45th.

India's other players are Milind Soni with 4-over 75 at Le Golf and 1-over 73 at National Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche and at 5-over he was tied 103rd. Raghav Chugh (73 at Golf National and 77 at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche) was tied 118th.

In the team championship, which is what the WATC is primarily held for, India were lying tied 32nd.

At the top Japan's Taiga Semikawa, with a 6-under-par 65, led his team to a record 36-hole score of 264. World No. 1 amateur Keita Nakajima added a 69 for Japan's second-round 134 and their team score of 264 broke the 36-hole mark of 266.

Italy, with a 7-under 65 from Filippo Celli and a 3-under 69 from Marco Florioli, jumped out of the pack into second place at 17 under, five strokes behind Japan playing at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche, where most of the leaderboard movement occurred.

France's Tom Vaillant shot a 7-under 65 and Martin Couvra added a 70 as the host country remained in third, alone this time at 16 under.

The USA, based on a 5-under 67 from Austin Greaser and 4-under from Michael Thorbjornsen moved up five spots to solo fourth at 15 under.

