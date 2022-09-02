Left Menu

Indian team 32nd, Rayhan Thomas 45th as Japan lead in World Amateurs

With a total of 1-under, Thomas was placed tied 45th.Indias other players are Milind Soni with 4-over 75 at Le Golf and 1-over 73 at National Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretche and at 5-over he was tied 103rd.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 02-09-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 14:10 IST
Indian team 32nd, Rayhan Thomas 45th as Japan lead in World Amateurs
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • France

India's Rayhan Thomas landed an eagle in his second round of 2-under 70 at the Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche in the 32nd World Amateur Team Championship here.

Thomas, who went from his Dubai base to college at the Oklahoma State University in the US, had earlier shot 1-over 72 at the Le Golf National. With a total of 1-under, Thomas was placed tied 45th.

India's other players are Milind Soni with 4-over 75 at Le Golf and 1-over 73 at National Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche and at 5-over he was tied 103rd. Raghav Chugh (73 at Golf National and 77 at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche) was tied 118th.

In the team championship, which is what the WATC is primarily held for, India were lying tied 32nd.

At the top Japan's Taiga Semikawa, with a 6-under-par 65, led his team to a record 36-hole score of 264. World No. 1 amateur Keita Nakajima added a 69 for Japan's second-round 134 and their team score of 264 broke the 36-hole mark of 266.

Italy, with a 7-under 65 from Filippo Celli and a 3-under 69 from Marco Florioli, jumped out of the pack into second place at 17 under, five strokes behind Japan playing at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche, where most of the leaderboard movement occurred.

France's Tom Vaillant shot a 7-under 65 and Martin Couvra added a 70 as the host country remained in third, alone this time at 16 under.

The USA, based on a 5-under 67 from Austin Greaser and 4-under from Michael Thorbjornsen moved up five spots to solo fourth at 15 under.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022