Harbhajan, Irfan to lead Manipal Tigers, Bhilwara King in Legends League Cricket

As a cricketer I did not get an opportunity to captain the team but this will be something I am really looking forward to, said Harbhajan in a release.Pathan, a bowing all-rounder, won the man-of-the-match award in the final of the inaugural ICC World T20 in 2007.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 14:12 IST
Harbhajan, Irfan to lead Manipal Tigers, Bhilwara King in Legends League Cricket
Harbhajan Singh Image Credit: ANI
Former India stars Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan will lead Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara King, respectively, in the upcoming Legends League Cricket.

The league will start from September 16 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Off-spinner Harbhajan took 417 Test wickets in 103 matches, besides representing India in 28 T20 Internationals and 236 ODIs.

''Playing alongside all great players over the years, I have picked the nuances of the game which has made me a better cricketer. As a cricketer I did not get an opportunity to captain the team but this will be something I am really looking forward to,'' said Harbhajan in a release.

Pathan, a bowing all-rounder, won the man-of-the-match award in the final of the inaugural ICC World T20 in 2007. ''This opportunity is unique but I am confident we as a team will make some heads turn around. Watch out as we close on the team names for the draft,'' said Pathan.

The upcoming edition will be a four-team tournament and a 16-match affair. It will be played in India for the first time and will be hosted across six cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

