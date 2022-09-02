Left Menu

Jason Roy misses out as England announce squad for T20 World Cup

After a poor run for his national team and in The Hundred, Jason Roy missed out from the group, with England preferring Phil Salt, who made his T20I debut earlier this year.

Jason Roy (Photo; England Cricket/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Batter Jason Roy missed out on a spot in the squad as England named their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, commencing October 16, in Australia. After a poor run for his national team and in The Hundred, Jason Roy missed out from the group, with England preferring Phil Salt, who made his T20I debut earlier this year. Since the last edition of the T20 World Cup in 2021 in the UAE, Roy has represented his side in 11 T20Is, scoring 206 runs at 18.72.

Roy, 32, was a vital member of the ODI and T20 team's dressing room under Eoin Morgan and a crucial member of the team from the moment he made his debut following the 2015 World Cup. His relentless aggression at the top of the order has resulted in nearly 5,500 white-ball runs in 171 appearances, including 1,522 at 24.15 and a strike rate of 137.61 in T20Is. He has also played a critical role in establishing the team's proactive approach, which ultimately led to victory at the 2019 50-over World Cup.

Pacer Chris Woakes and Mark Wood have recovered from their respective injuries and have been named in both squads for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and the T20I tour of Pakistan in September. Jos Buttler will lead the team in his first global tournament as skipper, taking over from Eoin Morgan, who retired from international cricket earlier in the year.

Dawid Malan earned a recall on the back of his performance in England's recent series against South Africa. The left-hander has a strike rate of 148.27 in T20Is this year and is the like-for-like replacement for Morgan. He is also the current leading run-scorer of The Hundred with 358 runs at 59.66. Squad for T20 World Cup and T20I series against Australia:

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, and Mark Wood. Travel Reserve: Tymal Mills, Liam Dawson, and Richard Gleeson. (ANI)

